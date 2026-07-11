‘Off Campus’ Creator Louisa Levy Sets Record Straight on Gender Pay Gap Claim

“Off Campus” creator Louisa Levy just set the record straight on a gender pay gap claim involving Season 1 of the hockey romance series.

On Friday, Levy took to the comments of an Instagram post from the “In the Vault” podcast. The clip featured a breakdown of each cast member’s reported salary for the Prime Video show.

“Check your sources. These numbers are far from correct,” Levy replied in the comments. She added, “While this is absolutely an issue in the industry, as a female show runner I fight for gender pay parity in my cast,” alongside a heart emoji.

In the July 12 episode of “In the Vault,” Ali Rose Gray told her co-host, Shane Sutherland, that Belmont Cameli made $260,000 for their work in “Off Campus” Season 1. She also claimed that Josh Heuston earned $200,000, while Stephen Kalyn and Antonio Cipriano were paid $120,000 apiece.

Meanwhile, Gray reported that Ella Bright and Mika Abdalla only earned salaries of $160,000.

In the comments, several Instagram users replied to her, with one writing, “Thank you for fighting this in the industry and for calling out false reporting for their clicks.”

Another shared, “I love that u came here to say na ma’am ur wrong, I’m crying 😭😭.”

Someone else declared, “YES QUEEN 👑🔥.”

Season 1 of “Off Campus” — based on the books by Elle Kennedy — dropped on Prime Video in May. So far, Kennedy has published five books in the series: “The Deal,” “The Mistake,” “The Score,” “The Goal,” and “The Legacy.”

Currently, “Off Campus” Season 2 is in production in Vancouver, Canada, with filming set to run through Sept. 18. A premiere date for Season 2 has not been announced, although it’s expected to drop in spring 2027.