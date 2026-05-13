Where to Watch ‘Off Campus’: Is the BookTok Adaptation Streaming?

The dreams of BookTok fans will finally come true when the TV adaptation of Elle Kennedy’s “Off-Campus” hits Prime Video this week.

“Off Campus” centers on an elite ice hockey team and the women in their lives as they grapple with love, heartbreak and self-discovery. Season 1 will follow the “opposites attract” romance between quiet songwriter, Hannah, and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete, Garrett.

Hannah and Garrett come to life in Ella Bright (“The Crown,” “Malory Towers”) and Belmont Cameli (“Until Dawn,” “Saved by the Bell”). Season 1 also introduces the rest of the team, whose love stories will be played out in future seasons.



When does “Off Campus” premiere?

The YA adpation series debuts Wednesday, May 13.

Where can I watch “Off Campus”?

“Off Campus” is only available to stream on Prime Video.

Are all episodes available now?

Yes. While Prime Video’s last YA sensation, “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” embraced a weekly release schedule, “Off Campus” is a binge release, meaning all eight episodes are out now.

Who is in the “Off Campus” cast?

Ella Bright (“The Crown,” “Malory Towers”) and Belmont Cameli (“Until Dawn,” “Saved by the Bell”) star as Hannah and Garrett. Additional series regulars include Mika Abdalla (“Snack Shack,” “Sex Appeal)”, Antonio Cipriano (“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”), Jalen Thomas Brooks (“The Pitt,” “Thanksgiving”), Josh Heuston (“Dune: Prophecy”) and Stephen Kalyn (“Gen V,” “Motorheads”).

Will there be a Season 2?

Yes, “Off Campus” has already been renewed for a second season, which is slated to kick off production next month.

Watch the trailer: