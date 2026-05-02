Omarosa Says Ivanka Trump Should Host ‘Apprentice’ Reboot Instead of Don Jr. | Video

Omarosa Manigault Newman, a.k.a Omarosa, made it clear she was in full support of a reboot of “The Apprentice,” but only if Ivanka Trump helmed the new iteration over her brother, Donald Trump Jr.

The “Apprentice” icon, who appeared on the very first season of the competition series, as well as its spinoff “The Celebrity Apprentice,” weighed in on the possible reboot during a Friday appearance on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront.”

“I’m not surprised about the talk of resurrecting ‘The Apprentice,’ because it was a really good show,” Omarosa said. “I’m surprised that they are considering Don Jr. as the host. That was the most surprising aspect of the story.”

As Omarosa went on, she defended that the original iteration of the “Apprentice” worked because of the president’s various business successes, citing the elder Trump’s golf courses and hotels as an example.

“I mean, what will Don Jr. talk about in terms of his business successes?” she added. “Of course, he’s worked for his father, but I don’t know that he’s had his own individual success.”

In contrast, Omarosa highlighted that Ivanka would make for a compelling host, highlighting her “different level of charisma” and independent business success.

“She has good business acumen,” she continued. “She’s had her clothing line. Her jewelry line. Her Planet Harvest, which she’s working on now. She has lots of business successes — and she’s really sharp in the boardroom.”

Watch Omarosa’s full commentary below.

“Apprentice” star @Omarosa weighs in on reports the show could be returning with Don Jr. as host. She tells Erin she thinks Ivanka would be a better host, and reveals Ron DeSantis told her he once tried out for the part. pic.twitter.com/Xql54BXr89 — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) May 2, 2026

Omarosa’s reaction came two days after the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon executives were in the middle of talking about an “Apprentice” reboot with Don Jr. as the possible host. Per the outlet, discussions surrounding the potential “Apprentice” reboot were in “the early stages,” as Amazon hadn’t even approached the Trumps yet about the show.

A spokesperson for Amazon told the outlet, “Since our acquisition of MGM, we have had preliminary internal discussions about what’s next for ‘The Apprentice’ as a property.’”

The spokesperson also told the outlet that the reboot in-question isn’t in active development, nor has any possible host been selected.

The elder Trump hosted the competition series — which saw contestants compete for a job within his organization — from 2008 to 2015 on NBC. The show was wildly successful, prompting a celebrity-centric spinoff, titled “The Celebrity Apprentice,” which ran for eight seasons between 2008 and 2017. Trump also became a pop culture phenomenon for his signature catchphrase, “You’re fired,” often delivered alongside a finger-gun gesture.

Trump’s son frequently appeared on the show, serving as as a boardroom advisor and guest judge across 70-plus episodes. However, we should note, Ivanka appeared on “The Apprentice” as a boardroom advisor and judge across 87 episodes. A tidbit for Amazon to consider, perhaps?