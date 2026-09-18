OWN Renews ‘Put a Ring on It: Cheathab’ for 2 More Seasons Ahead of Finale | Exclusive

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OWN has given the greenlight for two additional seasons of “Put a Ring on It: Cheathab,” TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

On Friday, the network ordered 16 additional episodes of the reality dating show that puts long-term couples rocked by infidelity to the ultimate test. The renewal comes ahead of the Season 1 finale, which is slated to air on Sept. 25 as a part of the network’s Friday night unscripted programming block.

Production for the new episodes will kick off this fall, with the next season scheduled to air in 2027.

“Put a Ring on It: Cheathab” launched on July 31 and proved to be a fast success for OWN. The show is averaging a 1.49 live-plus-three-day rating among African American women 25-54 and ranks among the top new unscripted series on cable this year among key African American demos.

Additionally, Season 1 ranks as the No. 2 most-watched original unscripted cable series on Friday nights among the African American female demo, behind only OWN’s “Belle Collective.”

“’Put a Ring on It’ connected with audiences through its honest and heartfelt exploration of love and commitment. But with ‘Put a Ring on It: Cheathab,’ we found a fresh new way into that conversation,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement. “This season brought an urgency and unpredictability that reinvigorated the franchise while staying true to its core themes of trust, healing and second chances. We’re thrilled that it resonated strongly with viewers, proving that there is still so much to explore within this franchise.”

The reality dating show prompts couples who have struggled with infidelity to move into the “Cheathab House,” where they confront the betrayal and agree to face temptation head-on by dating other people, including past love interests. Along the way, they’re guided by relationship coach Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, who will lead them up to their decision by the end of the experience, when they will decide if they will “put a ring on it” or walk away.

The show is an extension of “Put A Ring On It,” which ran for four seasons.

“Put a Ring on It: Cheathab” is produced by Will Packer Media and Blink49 Studios.