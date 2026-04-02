‘Paradise’ Season 2 Finale Scores Season-High Viewership With 4.3 Million Views in 3 Days

“Paradise” Season 2 went out with a ratings bang, with viewership for the finale scoring its biggest audience of the season.

The “Paradise” Season 2 finale drew 4.3 million views globally in its first three days on Disney+ and Hulu, according to internal data from Disney, marking a 35% rise over the season premiere and capping off week-over-week growth for “Paradise.”

To date, “Paradise” Season 1 and 2 have been streamed for over 13 billion minutes, and the series continues to chart on Nielsen’s weekly top 10 streaming lists.

As “Paradise” dropped the first three episodes of its second season on Feb. 23, the series tallied 950 million minutes viewed on Hulu, per Nielsen, with the three newest episodes accounting for about 60% of “Paradise” viewing.

The viewership tied to the premiere marked a new weekly streaming high and boosted “Paradise” to become both the No. 5 most-watched streaming show overall, as well as the No. 5 most-watched streaming original series.

After shifting to an episodic weekly drop, the second week in the “Paradise” rollout saw series score 694 million viewing minutes.

“Paradise” has already been renewed for a third season, and creator Dan Fogelman has previously revealed his plans for a three-season arc.

All episodes of “Paradise” are now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and Disney+ internationally.

Sterling K. Brown and Julianne Nicholson star in “Paradise” Season 2 alongside Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans. James Marsden is a recurring guest star alongside Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty and Jon Beavers.