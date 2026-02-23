Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

Paramount TV Studios Signs Overall Deal With ‘Yellowjackets’ Creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson

The two will develop new scripted series for the studio while continuing to showrun the final season of the thriller

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson
Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Photo by Justin Bettman/Getty Images for Paramount+ with Showtime)

Paramount Television Studios has set an overall deal with “Yellowjackets” creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. As part of this new deal, Lyle and Nickerson will develop new scripted series for the studio.

The duo will also continue to serve as showrunners for the fourth and final season of “Yellowjackets” for Paramount+ with Showtime. Production is expected to start later this month.

“We are thrilled to expand our long-standing creative partnership with Ashley and Bart, who are singular, fearless and groundbreaking storytellers. We look forward to supporting them making many epic stories to come,” said Matt Thunell, president of Paramount Television Studios.

“We’re elated to continue our relationship with Paramount, a home that deeply and genuinely supports original, outside-the-box, narrative-driven storytelling,” Lyle and Nickerson added. “Reuniting with Matt Thunell, one of the very first executives we ever worked with, is especially meaningful to us, and we can’t wait to dig into developing our next passion projects while supporting a new generation of oddball creators through this partnership.”

“Yellowjackets” first premiered in 2021, telling the story of a high school women’s soccer team who survive a devastating plane crash. As the costs of surviving pile up and more mysteries appear in the wilderness, it’s unclear whether survival is lucky or unlucky. The series has earned 10 Emmy nominations, five Television Critics Association Award nominations, three WGA Award nominations, three Critics Choice Award nominations and a Peabody Award nomination thus far. The thriller has also emerged as a fan-favorite. Season 3 was the most-watched installment as well as the second most-watched series in Showtime history.

Prior to “Yellowjackets,” Lyle and Nickerson wrote and produced episodes of AMC’s “Dispatches From Elsewhere,” as well as Netflix’s “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico.” Nickerson also directed two episodes of the most recent season of “Yellowjackets.”

This is the latest major creative partnership to come from Paramount Television Studios. Previously, the studio announced a deal with Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple’s Iron Ocean. Paramount Television Studios also announced joint deals with CBS Studios and Liz Tigelaar, as well as joint deals with Paramount Pictures and Issa Rae, Jon M. Chu and The Duffer Brothers.

