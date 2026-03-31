‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ Remains Atop Netflix Movies List With 19.4 Million Views in 2nd Week

The “Peaky Blinders” movie has continued bringing in impressive viewership for Netflix, with the Cillian Murphy-led film remaining atop the streamer’s top films for the second week in a row.

After debuting as the week’s No. 1 most-watched English-language movie with 25.3 million views during the week of March 16, “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” tallied up 19.4 million views in its second week, coming in again as No. 1 movie during the week of March 23.

Viewership for “Peaky Blinders” came in ahead of “War Machine,” “Anaconda” and “KPop Demon Hunters,” which came in as the No. 4 most-watched movie of the week.

On the TV side, “One Piece” spent its third week atop the English-language TV list, this time with 5.9 million views. It was a relatively slow TV week for the streamer, with the debut viewership for “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” coming behind “One Piece” Season 2 with 4.5 million views. The first season of “One Piece” also made it onto the top 10 list in the No. 8 spot with 2.6 million views.

Also on the TV list was “Beauty in Black” Season 2 with 4.2 million views, “Virgin River” Season 7 with 4.1 million views and “Homicide: New York” Season 2 with 3.6 million views.

After “BTS The Comeback LIVE | ARIRANG” made a splash with 18.4 million viewers globally, the special continued to track for Netflix, with the installment coming in as the No. 3 show on the non-English-language TV list with 3.6 million views. The special came in behind “Radioactive Emergency” with 7 million views and “Detective Hole” with 4.9 million views.