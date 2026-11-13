‘Pluribus’ Promotes Samba Schutte to Series Regular for Season 2

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Apple TV’s “Pluribus” promoted Samba Schutte to a series regular for its upcoming second season, which is now in production.

The series, which comes from Emmy Award-winning creator, writer, director and executive producer Vince Gilligan and stars Rhea Seehorn, tells the story of the most miserable person on Earth who must save the world from happiness — aka an alien hive mind hoping to recruit her out of her individuality.

In addition to Schutte and Seehorn, the show’s cast includes Karolina Wydra and Carlos-Manuel Vesga.

Schutte broke out with his role as Mr. Diabaté in Season 1, earning him a Saturn Award Nomination. His other notable credits include HBO’s “Our Flag Means Death” from Taika Waititi, the NBC sitcom “Sunnyside” from Mike Schur.

He also won the Jury & Audience Awards at the Leids Cabaret Festival, Holland’s biggest national comedy competition, and was a writer and correspondent for the Dutch version of “The Daily Show.”

Additionally, he has written for the video game Battlefield V, performed in multiple AAA games including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and has performed three comedy specials with successful tours throughout Europe, Asia and Africa.

Samba is repped by Abby Bluestone, Rob Cassandro & Andy Patman at Innovative Artists and Patrick Havern at Established Artists

The second season of “Pluribus” comes on the heels of the series scoring six Emmy Awards this year.

Its wins include Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More); Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series; Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music; and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour).

Seehorn received her first Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards wins for her role as Carol Sturka. The show was also honored with a Peabody Award, as well as the award for Breakthrough Drama Series at the 2026 Gotham Television Awards.

“Pluribus” is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Gilligan, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Jeff Frost, Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy.