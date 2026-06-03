Prime Video Starts Sharing Weekly Viewership Charts — Without Numbers

Prime Video will launch weekly viewership charts reflecting its most-watched TV shows and films, though the streamer will not be providing any numbers for said programs.

The weekly charts will launch on Wednesdays, and will spotlight the streamer’s top 10 most-watched movies and TV shows (both English-language and non-English), as well as the top 10 non-English-language movies and series.

The move follows in the path of Netflix, which debuts the four lists every Tuesday, though those include the top 10 TV and film lists for English-language and non-English.

Unlike Netflix, however, Prime Video will not provide exact viewership data to back up those rankings. Instead, the streamer will continue to release data for its particularly noteworthy releases, which it has done in the past with buzzy series like “Off Campus” or “Fallout,” an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Even without data, it’s a stride forward for transparency in the streaming landscape, which sees Netflix publish weekly top 10 charts (with data) on Tuesdays while Hulu/Disney, Peacock and Paramount+ share ratings with press for notable ratings performance.

Nielsen also releases weekly streaming charts on Thursdays with viewership from the top 10 streaming and acquired programs, though those charts are a month delayed.

For the inaugural charts, the overall TV list was led by BookTok sensation “Off Campus,” and was followed by Nicolas Cage-led “Spider-Noir,” recently wrapped “The Boys” and “Citadel.”

On the film side, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War” led the list, and was followed by Indian movie “System,” “Crime 101” and Italian original “No Place to Be Single / Non è un Paese per Single.”