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‘Reacher’ Gets Season 6 Renewal at Prime Video Before Season 5 Even Wraps Production

The Alan Ritchson series has reached more than 200 million viewers worldwide, per the streamer

Alan Ritchson, in character as Jack Reacher, stares directly at the camera with a serious expression. He has short brown hair and light stubble, and wears a gray T-shirt under an open denim shirt. He stands in front of tall windows with blinds, softly backlit by daylight.
Alan Ritchson in "Reacher" Season 4 (Prime Video)
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Prime Video has renewed “Reacher” for a sixth season. The decision comes especially early, as the action series starring Alan Ritchson is currently in production on its fifth season.

“Reacher,” adapted from Lee Child’s novels, has emerged as one of the most viewed programs on Prime Video. After its Season 4 finale debuted on the streamer on Sept. 16, the most recent season reached more than 66 million viewers globally in its first 28 days. That ranks it among the top 5 most-viewed seasons of any original series in the history of Prime Video.

“‘Reacher’ hits hard.” said Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios. “What Lee Child has built and Nick Santora and his creative teams have brought to life is, simply, incredible. Alan Ritchson is Jack Reacher — he’s delivered a performance that has captivated audiences around the world.”

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“Together with our partners at Paramount Television Studios, we couldn’t be more excited to continue this journey. ‘Reacher’ is a truly iconic series, and we’re thrilled to be on the ride with this extraordinary cast and crew for Season Six,” he added.

The fifth season of “Reacher” is currently in production in Toronto, with plans to premiere sometime in late 2027.

The fourth season of “Reacher” is based on Lee Child’s “Gone Tomorrow” novel. The season follows Jack Reacher (Ritchson) as he’s drawn into a “complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power,” according to the logline.

Along with Ritchson, the season also starred Chris Marquette, Sydelle Noel, AGNEZ MO, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Robertson.

The coming fifth season will be based on “Make Me,” the 20th book in Child’s series.

“Reacher” is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. Nick Santora is showrunner.

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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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