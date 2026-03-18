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‘SNL’ Launches Digital Series ‘The Rundown’ for Stars to Break Down Its Greatest Hits | Video

Colin Jost selects his favorite “Saturday Night Live” cold open for the premiere episode

Colin Jost in SNL's "The Rundown" (Credit: Saturday Night Live/YouTube)

“Saturday Night Live” will give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the late night staple in new digital short-form series, “The Rundown.”

The digital-first program will see “SNL” favorites return to Studio 8H to break down their favorite sketches from the show’s 51-season history. Dana Carvey, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Bowen Yang and Questlove, among others, will add their picks to the rundown bulletin board for a fantasy throwback episode.

“The Rundown” will release new episodes on select Wednesdays timed to “SNL” hiatus weeks through mid-June on Peacock, the official YouTube channel and across all social platforms.

Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Riz Ahmed (Getty Images)
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Jost opens the series, giving his pick for the best cold open to date. In a Wednesday teaser, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor revealed he has written likely 100 cold opens during his over 20-year tenure at “SNL.”

“I almost can’t believe I’ve gotten to write so many of them. Many I’ve blocked out, but some I am actually proud of, shockingly. I’m not gonna rewatch them — that would ruin it,” he quipped.

The former head writer also breaks down the intricacies of writing a good cold open and how it differs from other comedy programs. He noted that the writing staff writes at least 45 to 50 sketches a week and less than 10 make the cut into the rundown.

Some of the “SNL” star’s favorite bits include the 24-hour Matt Damon Brett Kavanaugh sketch, Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer and the series’ first open “The Wolverines.”

“SNL” returns April 4 with host Jack Black and musical guest Jack White on NBC and Peacock.

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Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

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