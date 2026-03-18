Seth Meyers Doesn’t Think ‘Political Suicide’ Exists Anymore: ‘Hell, Kristi Noem Admitted to Shooting Her Dog!’ | Video

President Trump recently called it a “politically suicidal act” for California governor Gavin Newsom to discuss his struggles with dyslexia, but Seth Meyers isn’t totally sure “political suicide” even exists anymore, considering what Trump himself and his own administration have done.

The NBC host kicked off his monologue on Tuesday night by wishing everyone a happy St. Patrick’s Day, before immediately zeroing in on Trump’s comments. The president was weighing in on a speech Newsom made weeks ago, calling it “the most self destructive interview I’ve ever seen,” and “politically suicidal.”

“I don’t know man, I don’t think there’s such a thing as a political suicide anymore,” Meyers retorted. “I used to think orchestrating a coup was political suicide. Turns out, it just gets you re-elected.”

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Meyers was, of course, referring to the January 6 attacks on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

“Hell, Kristi Noem admitted to shooting her dog, and you still hired her for a year!” Meyers added.

Meyers has long been a critic of Noem’s admission that she killed her own puppy simply because she couldn’t train it. When the story first broke back in 2024, Meyers marveled at the fact that Noem was so willing to divulge that information.

“It’s horrible enough to kill a dog, but even crazier to brag about it,” Meyers said during his “A Closer Look” segment at the time. “That’s a level of psycho I didn’t even know existed. Even Buffalo Bill had the self awareness to keep his abhorrent behavior indoors.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.