‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Rallies Confused ICE Troops After Minnesota Violence: ‘We Need to Lower the Temperature’ | Video

Pete Davidson made his surprise “Saturday Night Live” return in tonight’s cold open as Trump-appointed Border Czar Tom Homan, who tried quizzing a group of confused ICE agents on how they could “lower the temperature” in Minnesota.

Davidson’s Homan kicked off “SNL’s” 1,000th episode by explaining his sudden arrival in Minneapolis. “I’m sure a lot of you are wondering why [Border Patrol Commander] Greg Bovino, the last guy, was dismissed,” he noted. “It wasn’t because he did a bad job or publicly lied about the shooting of an American citizen or even, uh oh, dressed like a Nazi! It was that he was filmed doing these things.”

“The president no-likey like that,” Davidson’s Homan remarked. “So I’m here now, and we need to tighten up.”

You can watch part of tonight’s “SNL” cold open yourself below.

SNL just addressed ICE directly in their Cold Open, with Pete Davidson cameoing as Tom Homan



Mikey Day as ICE agent: Some of these people protesting have guns. That shouldn't be allowed, right?



Pete as Tom: Well, let's flip it around. How many of you went to a Stop the Steal… pic.twitter.com/Xi26hFvUEq — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 1, 2026

