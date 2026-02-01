Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Rallies Confused ICE Troops After Minnesota Violence: ‘We Need to Lower the Temperature’ | Video

The comedian returns as border czar Tom Homan, who doesn’t understand how ICE has made him look like the “reasonable adult in the room”

Pete Davidson takes a turn as Border Czar Tom Homan on the Jan. 31, 2026 edition of "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
Pete Davidson made his surprise “Saturday Night Live” return in tonight’s cold open as Trump-appointed Border Czar Tom Homan, who tried quizzing a group of confused ICE agents on how they could “lower the temperature” in Minnesota.

Davidson’s Homan kicked off “SNL’s” 1,000th episode by explaining his sudden arrival in Minneapolis. “I’m sure a lot of you are wondering why [Border Patrol Commander] Greg Bovino, the last guy, was dismissed,” he noted. “It wasn’t because he did a bad job or publicly lied about the shooting of an American citizen or even, uh oh, dressed like a Nazi! It was that he was filmed doing these things.”

“The president no-likey like that,” Davidson’s Homan remarked. “So I’m here now, and we need to tighten up.”

