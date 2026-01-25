‘SNL’ Skewers Trump’s Health and Political Chaos in Awards Show Cold Open | Video

James Austin Johnson’s President Trump hosted the first annual Trumps, an awards show dedicated to honoring himself, in tonight’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open, which also featured Sarah Sherman’s take on Aunt Gladys from “Weapons” and a cameo from Mike Myers as Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“It truly is an honor to be here hosting the Trumps. After that lady, whose name I already forget, gave me her Nobel Prize, I thought, ‘I need more awards,’” Johnson’s Trump explained. “After what all my little freaks and psychos in ICE have been doing, I need more distractions!”

“This is such a special night. Everyone wants to go home with a Trump, except, of course, Melania!” the president added. Vice President (“for now”) JD Vance (Jeremy Culhane) then proceeded to give out the night’s first award for Best Picture of Me. The nominees included “Staring Into the Distance While Man Has Physical Emergency Next to Him,” “Molesting Flag” and “Redacted Epstein File.”

“This feels incredible. I love me. I really love me! I have so few people to thank — myself and, of course, the Big Man Upstairs, which is what I call my brain tumor,” Johnson’s Trump said as he accepted the fake award. “If I could be serious for a moment, there is so much horrible stuff going on in our country and the world right now. But I promise you, I’m just getting started. Thank you! Eric, go to bed!”

You can watch tonight’s “SNL” cold open yourself below.

live from the first annual Trump awards pic.twitter.com/it355tO2nR — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 25, 2026

Later on, Johnson’s Trump welcomed “two legends of horror,” Sherman’s Aunt Gladys and U.S. Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller (Andrew Dismukes), to present the Trump for Best Kiss. The nominees included JD Vance (Culhane), U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem (Ashley Padilla) and FBI Director Kash Patel (“not invited) for kissing Trump’s a–s, as well as the president himself for kissing Putin’s a–s. In the end, it was Padilla’s Noem who won.

“I am honored, and in no way dead inside to win a Trump,” the Homeland Security Secretary said after she took the stage. “I feel like I should dedicate this award to President Trump.” She was then immediately interrupted by Johnson’s Trump, who told her, “And I accept! Thank you, sweetie!” He proceeded to reference Kanye West’s infamous storming of the stage during Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs.

More to come…