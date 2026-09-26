‘SNL’ Promotes Keri Powers and Rebecca Schwartz Ahead of Season 52 Premiere

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“Saturday Night Live” is promoting two key figures behind the scenes ahead of its Season 52 premiere.

The long-running NBC variety sketch series upped talent producer Keri Powers to serve as the sole head of its talent department, expanding her role to lead the team responsible for host, musical guest and guest star bookings. She has worked on the show for 12 years.

Additionally, the show promoted Rebecca Schwartz to producer, increasing her responsibilities supporting the show’s cast and production efforts. Schwartz has been a key member of the talent team since 2015.

The move comes a day before “SNL” returns with its Season 52 premiere with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson as host and musical guest KATSEYE.

Last week, the show welcomed new cast members Saidah Belo-Osagie and Grace Reiter, and promoted Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline to main cast. Longtime cast member Chloe Fineman exited the show after a seven-season run, while Martin Herlihy, one third of the “Please Don’t Destroy” group, left his writer position (leaving cast member Ben Marshall as the only one remaining).

After the season premiere, the show has three more episodes lined up: an Oct. 3 episode hosted by “Verity” star Dakota Johnson with musical guest Turnstile; an Oct. 10 episode hosted by Shane Gillis with musical guest Rosalía; and a Halloween episode hosted by “Obsession” star Inde Navarrette with musical guest Gracie Abrams.

“Saturday Night Live” airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.