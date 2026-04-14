‘SNL UK’ Sets Nicola Coughlan, Aimee Lou Wood as Next Batch of Hosts

“SNL UK” has set Nicola Coughlan and Aimee Lou Wood to be the next two hosts of its debut season, Sky One announced on Tuesday.

The “Derry Girls” and “Bridgerton” actress will host on April 25 alongside nine-time “Saturday Night Live” veterans Foo Fighters, while the “Sex Education” and “White Lotus” star will lead the May 2 episode with musical guest Meek.

The inaugural season has been hosted by Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Riz Ahmed and Jack Whitehall so far. Meanwhile, their corresponding musical guests were Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Kasabian and Jorja Smith.

The Series 1 cast consists of Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

Original NBC series creator Lorne Michaels notably serves as executive producer on this version of the show as well. “SNL” Season 51 is set to end with Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Damon and Will Ferrell as its final batch of hosts.