Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘SNL UK’ Sets Nicola Coughlan, Aimee Lou Wood as Next Batch of Hosts

The “Derry Girls” and “Sex Education” actresses will be joined by musical guests Foo Fighters and Meek, respectively

JD Knapp
SNL UK, Nicola Coughlan, Aimee Lou Wood
Nicola Coughlan, Aimee Lou Wood (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

“SNL UK” has set Nicola Coughlan and Aimee Lou Wood to be the next two hosts of its debut season, Sky One announced on Tuesday.

The “Derry Girls” and “Bridgerton” actress will host on April 25 alongside nine-time “Saturday Night Live” veterans Foo Fighters, while the “Sex Education” and “White Lotus” star will lead the May 2 episode with musical guest Meek.

The inaugural season has been hosted by Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Riz Ahmed and Jack Whitehall so far. Meanwhile, their corresponding musical guests were Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Kasabian and Jorja Smith.

The Series 1 cast consists of Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.

Original NBC series creator Lorne Michaels notably serves as executive producer on this version of the show as well. “SNL” Season 51 is set to end with Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Damon and Will Ferrell as its final batch of hosts.

Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Damon, Will Ferrell
Read Next
'SNL' Will Close Out Season 51 With Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Damon and Will Ferrell as Hosts

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments