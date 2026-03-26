What’s scarier than meeting your in-laws?

Creator and showrunner Haley Z. Boston explores this very question in her new Netflix horror series “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.” Executive produced by the Duffer Brothers, the series follows Rachel (Camila Morrone) who is soon to be married to her fiancé, Nicky (Adam DiMarco), at his family’s cabin.

But as the wedding looms closer, Rachel can’t shake the feeling that something very bad is going to happen. The horror series is filled with twists, reveals and a whole lot of scares.

It’s also filled with characters, with Rachel serving as an audience surrogate as he’s introduced to Nicky’s extended family.

Here’s our complete “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” cast and character guide.