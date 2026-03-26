What’s scarier than meeting your in-laws?
Creator and showrunner Haley Z. Boston explores this very question in her new Netflix horror series “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.” Executive produced by the Duffer Brothers, the series follows Rachel (Camila Morrone) who is soon to be married to her fiancé, Nicky (Adam DiMarco), at his family’s cabin.
But as the wedding looms closer, Rachel can’t shake the feeling that something very bad is going to happen. The horror series is filled with twists, reveals and a whole lot of scares.
It’s also filled with characters, with Rachel serving as an audience surrogate as he’s introduced to Nicky’s extended family.
Here’s our complete “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” cast and character guide.
Camila Morrone as Rachel Harkin
Camila Morrone plays the show’s lead, Rachel Harkin. Rachel’s days away from marrying her fiance, but she’s got a bad feeling and his family keeps brushing aside her wishes in favor of theirs. She’s got a murky past, but a passion for trying to do the right thing.
Morrone started her career as a model before landing her breakout – and Emmy-nominated – role in 2023’s Prime Video series “Daisy Jones & the Six,” where she played the wife of Sam Claflin’s character. She subsequently starred opposite Tom Hiddleston as one of the leads of “The Night Manager” Season 2, which debuted this year on Prime Video, and also starred in Patricia Arquette’s 2023 film “Gonzo Girl.”
Adam DiMarco as Nicholas “Nicky” Cunningham
Adam DiMarco is the husband-to-be, Nicky Cunningham. He’s the middle child in his family but is treated like the baby, beloved by his mother, side-eyed by his siblings.
DiMarco’s early roles included a pair of Disney Channel Original Movies – “Radio Rebel” and “Zapped” – before some memorable turns in TV shows like Syfy’s “The Magicians” as Todd and Netflix’s “The Order” as Randall. His biggest role to date, however, was in the first season of “The White Lotus” where he played Albie, son of Michael Imperioli’s character. Most recently, he played Peter in the Prime Video series “Overcompensating.”
Jennifer Jason Leigh as Victoria Cunningham
The matriarch of the family is played by none other than Jennifer Jason Leigh. Victoria is very protective of her family, especially Nicky.
Leigh, of course, is an acting legend whose breakout turn in 1982’s “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” led to a slew of memorable and award-nominated performances in films like “Single White Female,” “Last Exit to Brooklyn,” “The Hudsucker Proxy” and Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight.” On the TV side, Leigh has had roles in “Weeds,” “Atypical” and the fifth season of FX’s “Fargo.”
Ted Levine as Boris Cunningham
Ted Levine fills the role of Nicky’s mysterious father Boris Cunningham, whose presence only brings more questions in the early episodes of the show.
Levine is best known for playing Buffalo Bill in 1990’s horror masterpiece “The Silence of the Lambs” and subsequently had memorable turns in films like “Heat,” “The Fast and the Furious,” “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” “Shutter Island” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” On the TV side, he was a series regular on the USA show “Monk.”
Jeff Wilbusch as Jules Cunningham
Jeff Willbusch plays Nicky’s older brother Jules, dark and mysterious and on his second marriage with a young son.
Israeli-German actor Willbusch’s first big role came in the Park Chan-wook-directed AMC limited series “The Little Drummer Girl” in 2018, but he really broke out in 2020’s Netflix series “Unorthoodox” playing Moishe. He also starred in the 2022 Peacock series “The Calling.”
Karla Crome as Nell Cunningham
Jules is married to Nell, his second wife and the mother of his son, played by Karla Crome. Nell is the kindest to Rachel out of the gate as the other fellow outsider in the family.
Crome starred in British TV series like “Misfits” and “Prisoners’ Wives” before landing a series regular role on the second season of the CBS show “Under the Dome.” She also starred opposite Cara Delevingne in “Carnival Row.” Crome is also a writer, having written episodes of shows “The Stranger” and “Screw.”
Gus Birney as Portia Cunningham
Gus Birney plays the youngest child in the Cunningham family, the spoiled and self-centered Portia.
Birney starred in shows like “The Mist,” “Jessica Jones” and “Insatiable” before landing the role of Jane in the Apple series “Dickinson.” She also starred in the Apple series “Shining Vale” for two seasons and filled the role of Mel in Netflix’s “Black Rabbit” opposite Jude Law and Jason Bateman.
Zlatko Burič as ???
We won’t get into who he plays, but you know Zlatko Buric from his roles in “Triangle of Sadness,” the “Pusher” trilogy and, most recently, “Superman” in which he played Vasil Ghurkos and the Marvel Disney+ series “Wonder Man.”