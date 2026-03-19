The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and More

This week’s streaming premieres are headlined by three beloved titles — one on Amazon’s Prime Video, one on Netflix and another on HBO — that are all set to make their returns in unorthodox fashion. Outside of those premieres, one of the most acclaimed movies of the year has finally made its VOD debut this week, while Peacock is on deck to become the streaming home for “Saturday Night Live’s” new international spin-off. The week’s streaming lineup additionally includes the return of one of TV’s most violent and beloved superhero shows.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol in “Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie” (Neon) “Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie” (2026) A month after it was released in U.S. theaters, “Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie” has officially arrived on the VOD marketplace this week. A quasi-sequel, quasi-prequel to Matt Johnson and Jay McCaroll’s webseries-turned-TV show, the film follows a pair of Toronto musicians (played by Johnson and McCaroll) who accidentally travel back in time to 2008. The time-travel comedy ranks as one of the best-reviewed movies of the year so far, making it a successful — if unexpected — follow-up to Johnson’s 2023 breakthrough hit film “BlackBerry.” If you were a fan of that rise-and-fall drama, you may want to consider renting or buying “Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie” this weekend.

Elizabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara in “Imperfect Women” (Credit: Apple TV) “Imperfect Women” (Apple TV) Apple has another star-studded TV drama arriving on its streaming platform this week in the form of “Imperfect Women.” Created by Annie Weisman, the series explores the impact that a devastating crime has on a decades-spanning friendship. The show’s formidable ensemble cast is headlined by Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, Kate Mara, Joel Kinnaman and Corey Stoll, and the series has the potential to be another addictive TV hit for Apple. Its first two episodes premiered Wednesday on Apple TV, with the remaining six installments of the show’s debut season following one at a time every week through April 29. That means interested viewers have plenty more “Imperfect Women” to look forward to over the coming weeks.

“Invincible” Season 4 (Prime Video) “Invincible” Season 4 (Prime Video) It has only been a year since “Invincible” wrapped up its third season, but the fan-favorite animated series has already returned with new episodes this week on Amazon’s Prime Video. The first three episodes of “Invincible” Season 4 premiered Wednesday on the streaming service, with the season’s remaining five chapters scheduled to follow one at a time weekly through April 22. The new season seems poised to offer many of the same, ultra-violent comic book thrills that fans have come to expect from “Invincible,” and that is not the only bit of good news viewers should know. The popular superhero series has also already been renewed for a fifth season.

“Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” (Prime Video) “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat” (Prime Video) It has been nearly three years since “Jury Duty” premiered out of nowhere and quickly took over the pop cultural conversation. This week, the documentary-style comedy returns with “Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat,” a spin-off-esque second season that follows a recently hired temporary worker who attends a corporate offsite event for a family-owned hot sauce company. ALSO READ:

'Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat' Trailer Introduces Next Prank Victim, Anthony Unbeknownst to him, the entire event is staged and meticulously orchestrated to put him at the center of a fictional but heated clash between multiple, ambitious corporate players. If you were a fan of the first “Jury Duty” season, you will most likely want to check out the first three episodes of “Company Retreat” this week, which are slated to premiere Friday on Prime Video. The season’s remaining five episodes will follow on a weekly basis.

Cillian Murphy in “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” (Credit: Netflix/Robert Viglasky) “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” (Netflix) Netflix’s long-awaited feature film sequel to “Peaky Blinders” arrives on the streaming platform this week. The film, titled “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man,” comes from director Tom Harper and series creator Steven Knight. It features Cillian Murphy’s return as fan-favorite British gangster Tommy Shelby, who is brought out of his rural retirement in the midst of the Second World War by characters played by, among others, Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth. If the film’s early trailers are any indication, “The Immortal Man” seems to have successfully adopted its parent series’ signature swagger and penchant for explosive violence. That alone should be enough to make fans tune in when “The Immortal Man” premieres Friday on Netflix.

“The Rise Of The Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel” (Netflix) “The Rise Of The Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel” (Netflix) “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” is not the only film premiering on Netflix this week. The streaming platform is also set to unveil on Friday its new Red Hot Chili Peppers documentary, “The Rise Of The Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel.” Featuring intimate sit-down interviews with band members Flea and Anthony Kiedis and fellow musicians Jack Irons, Alain Johannes and George Clinton, among others, the doc takes a look back at the early days of its eponymous band. In specific, it explores the impact that original guitarist Hillel Slovak, who died young at the age of 26, had in shaping the band and its singular, energetic identity. Whether you are a fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers or just like music documentaries, “Our Brother, Hillel” may very well be worth some of your time this weekend.

Lisa Kudrow in “The Comeback” (Credit: HBO Max) “The Comeback” Season 3 (HBO Max) Like “Peaky Blinders,” HBO’s “The Comeback” is making a bit of an unlikely return this week. The series, which stars Lisa Kudrow as a fictional sitcom actress living in modern-day Los Angeles, is set to kick off its third season. Coming nearly 12 years after “The Comeback” Season 2 (and over 20 years after the show’s debut run), the new season has been sold as the entertainment industry satire’s final at-bat. For fans, that makes the premiere of “The Comeback” Season 3 this week a must-see event. The season’s first episode premieres Sunday night on HBO and HBO Max, and its remaining installments will follow weekly one at a time.