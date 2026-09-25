‘South Park’ Season 29 Premiere Ratings Rise 33% from Last Year

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The “South Park” Season 29 premiere saw ratings that soared over the Season 28 opener among both key categories in the 18-49 demo.

Ratings for the Season 29 premiere were up 33% from Season 28 — rising from a 0.73 rating to a 0.97 rating — and share was up 20% over the previous opener — rising from a 3.96 share to a 4.77 share.

The Season 29 debut scored 4.2 million viewers across Paramount+ and Comedy Central across its first three days of viewing in the U.S., according to multi-platform viewing figures.

Overall, the Season 29 premiere of “South Park” ranks as No. 1 non-sports cable telecast of the week among the 18-49 demo.

On social media, “South Park” ranked as the No. 1 most social cable comedy show of the day, scoring 11 million views and 1 million engagements in its first three days. The Season 29 opener scored 63,000 online mentions, rising 40% over the first three days of Season 28.

Last year’s Season 27 and Season 28 aired back to back, with Season 27 kicking off in July 2025 and airing five episodes before Season 28 debuted its five-episode installment starting in October 2025.

For reference, Season 27 opener in July 2025 brought in 5.9 million viewers globally across Paramount+ and Comedy Central.

The next episodes of “South Park” will drop on Wednesday, Sept. 30, with subsequent Wednesday premieres including Oct. 14, Oct. 28, Nov. 11 and Nov. 25. New episodes drop 10 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and stream on Paramount+ same-day in the U.K., next day in the U.S., Canada and Australia, and Saturdays in all other markets.