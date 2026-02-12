‘Spider-Noir’ Trailer: Watch Nicolas Cage Save 1930s Manhattan in Black-and-White and Color

The Spider-Verse is expanding.

Nicolas Cage, who voiced the character in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (and will presumably return for the third film, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” in 2027), is bringing “Spider-Noir” to life in a live-action series for Prime Video, his first television series. All eight episodes of the season will be available to binge on May 27. And ahead of the release, we have the brand-new trailer – in both authentic black-and-white and True-Hue full color.

The trailer cheekily riffs on the “With great power, comes great responsibility” line from Sam Raimi’s original “Spider-Man” movie back in 2002, with the tagline: “With no power, comes no responsibility.” Hell yes.

According to the official synopsis, “Spider-Noir” tells the story of “Ben Reilly (Cage), a seasoned, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.” It is drawing inspiration from both the Marvel “Spider-Noir” comics, as well as the “Spider-Verse” movies.

The cast also includes Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Brendan Gleeson, Jack Huston and Abraham Popoola. Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson and Kai Caster.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Prime Video. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the team behind “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce for their shingle Lord Miller along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Pascal serves as an executive producer via Pascal Pictures. Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis also serve as executive producers.

“Spider-Noir” will premiere domestically on MGM+’s linear broadcast channel on May 25, then globally on Prime Video on May 27 as a binge release.