A&E Sets ‘Squatters’ Docuseries for May Premiere | Video

A&E is ready to lift the veil on yet another taboo social issue facing America with “Squatters,” premiering next month.

The docuseries will follow host/star Flash Shelton as he and his team “tackle high-stakes, fast-moving and often volatile situations to help homeowners reclaim their property.”

“Each episode follows urgent and emotional cases, from homeowners on the brink of losing everything — including a woman dealing with squatters living in her basement — to a couple whose brand-new home is occupied before they even have a chance to move in,” per Wednesday’s press release. “Every case is a precise and thoughtful mission to bring homes back to their rightful owners.”

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Plus, Shelton has firsthand experience dealing with squatters’ rights: “Shelton’s journey began with a personal crisis in 2019, when squatters took over his mother’s vacant home in Northern California,” the network further noted. “Frustrated by a slow and complicated eviction process, he immersed himself in tenant and property laws. After successfully reclaiming the property, he turned his experience into a broader mission — going on to help property owners nationwide in more than 100 cases through hands-on interventions.”

Following in the footsteps of similar shows like “Intervention” and “Hoarders,” “Squatters” is produced by Grinning Dog Entertainment. Flash Shelton, Adam Kaloustian, Brian Ferretti, Kathleen Lojkovic, Sean Gottlieb and Jonathan Partridge serve as executive producers, with Seth Sherman as showrunner.

“Squatters” premieres May 12 with back-to-back episodes on A&E.