‘St. Denis Medical’ Season 3 Adds Tony Hawk, Martha Kelly, Jon Barinholtz and Jimmy Smits as Guest Stars | Exclusive

“St. Denis Medical” is adding some serious star power to its Season 3 cast.

The NBC medical comedy will welcome skateboarding legend Tony Hawk as a guest star, along with “Euphoria” actress Martha Kelly, comedian Jon Barinholtz and “Sons of Anarchy” actor Jimmy Smits.

They join Damon Wayans, who is set to guest star in the Season 3 premiere as a new doctor at the hospital; and Ariana Madix, who will return as heart surgeon Dr. Brooke Emerson.

Hawk will play Kyle, an amateur skateboarder who returns to St. Denis after yet another injury. Kelly will appear as Gail, the hospital’s in-house counsel guiding the doctors through a lawsuit.

Barinholtz joins the cast as Alan, a caring father of a young boy with hearing loss, trying his best to keep his spirits up while his mom receives care. His son will be played by Dezi Barinholtz, Jon’s real-life son.

Smits will play Javier, a charming professional visiting St. Denis who immediately hits it off with Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey). That last one should make for an interesting dynamic, given that the Season 2 finale saw Ron (David Alan Grier) accidentally admit to having feelings for Joyce after waking up from heart surgery and blurting it out while still under the effects of anesthesia.

“St. Denis Medical” is a mockumentary-style comedy series following the doctors, nurses and administrators of the titular Oregon-area hospital. Season 3 sees new romantic relationships and personal struggles lead to new hurdles for the hospital’s emergency department, leading to all kinds of shenanigans.

The series stars McLendon-Covey, Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Kahyun Kim, Mekki Leeper and Kaliko Kauahi. Eric Ledgin serves as showrunner and executive producer. Justin Spitzer, Simon Heuer, Ruben Fleischer, Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu also executive produce. It’s produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, More Bees, Inc. and Spitzer Holding Company.

“St. Denis Medical” Season 3 premieres Nov. 2 on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.