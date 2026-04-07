Stephen Colbert Busts Out Recorder to Mock Trump’s Dire Iran Warning In Front of Peppy Party Band | Video

Stephen Colbert poked fun at Donald Trump after the president found himself issuing serious Iran War updates at a festive Easter celebration.

Specifically, during Monday’s monologue for “The Late Show,” the comedian couldn’t help but roast the president for discussing the military operation to rescue a downed airman while standing next to a bunny mascot at the White House Easter egg roll.

“You rarely see a military operation announced next to the Easter Bunny,” Colbert said. Yet, the day only got odder from there, as Trump later repeated his threats to Iran, vowing to obliterate the country if they do not open the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump chose to express these remarks as an upbeat band continuously played for the Easter egg roll. As the clip concluded, Colbert whipped out a bright red recorder and playfully began blowing on it as a way to highlight just how awkward the situation was.

“I really gotta feel for that peppy Easter band. It’s hard to keep up your festive tootling while the president threatens to blow up civilian infrastructure,” Colbert quipped. “‘Did he just say he’ll blow up their desalination plants? Isn’t that illegal? Sorry. [Continues playing.]”

“No training,” he added as the bit concluded (for the moment).

In fact, Colbert busted out the recorder again later in his monologue, as the late night host further ribbed the president’s “light-hearted death talk.”

“Despite threatening to obliterate their country, Trump believes Iranian citizens are on his side,” Colbert noted before playing a snippet of Trump saying Iranians get “upset” if they “don’t hear bombs go off.”

“You may not have heard it, but he’s got a point,” he added. “You aren’t truly free unless you’re being bombed. In the immortal words of Patrick Henry, ‘Give me liberty and blow me up.’”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.