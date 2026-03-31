Stephen Colbert Derails His Own Monologue by Leading Chant of Obama’s ‘Yes We Can’ Slogan Amid Trump Dig | Video

Stephen Colbert found his monologue briefly derailed after he accidentally started a chant of Barack Obama’s “Yes We Can” slogan amid a dig at Donald Trump.

During Monday’s monologue for “The Late Show,” Colbert addressed the massive, global No Kings protests that took place on Saturday. While recapping the events, the comedian was particularly tickled by one protester’s inflatable, which saw a balloon-version of Trump pooping directly onto the Constitution.

“That is [chef’s kiss],” Colbert said. “Spectacular craftsmanship above all else. Whoever made that should be proud, because one day their grandchild will ask them how they resisted the rise of American fascism and they can proudly say, ‘Well, Tyler, your grandma and I worked around the clock with a team of fellow patriots to answer the eternal question of democracy, can we make an angry balloon that looks like it’s pooping fire? Yes, you can.”

Colbert’s studio audience responded strongly to the joke, erupting into cheers and applause. The crowd’s response prompted Colbert to take a beat from his scripted monologue and lead a chant of, “Yes, we can,” the slogan made famous by former President Barack Obama during 2008 presidential campaign.

The audience and Colbert’s house band quickly jumped in on the chant, shouting over and over again, “Yes, we can. Yes, we can. Yes, we can.”

After a chuckle, Colbert signaled his audience to quiet down, joking in response, “I think that’s what Obama meant, right?”

At this moment, Colbert pivoted back to his planned speech, noting, “One reason so many people showed up to No Kings this weekend is that we are still at war with Iran, I think. Because Trump is sending mixed messages by pursuing both a rapid exit while at the same time mulling a dramatic escalation that would raise the stakes enormously.”

He added: “Trying to follow the strategy of this president in this war is like getting relationship updates from your most chaotic friend. ‘Travis and I are either breaking up or getting engaged this weekend.’”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.