Stephen Colbert Suggests Trump Is Envious of Pope Leo XIV’s Popularity, Gold Palace and ‘Insane Hat’ | Video

Stephen Colbert weighed in on Donald Trump’s apparent disdain for the wildly popular Pope Leo XIV, suggesting the holy leader had everything the president wanted.

During Tuesday’s monologue for “The Late Show,” the comedian ripped Trump for trying to downplay his Jesus meme, which depicted him as the son of God. In fact, after highlighting the outrage from even the most staunch MAGA supporters, Colbert joked that the president was the “Antichrist” for posting the sacrilegious image.

As he went on, Colbert wondered why Trump felt compelled to “start a beef with the Pope.”

“According to a recent NBC poll, Pope Leo leads everyone in America in approval ratings,” the late night host noted. “It’s got to piss Trump off to learn that the most popular guy on the planet lives in a palace dripping with gold and wears an insane hat and it’s not him.”

He added: “Fun fact, do you know what American finished second in that NBC poll? It gives me no pleasure to say ‘Colbert trailed only Pope Leo in favorability.’ Forgive me, I lied. I actually found that quite pleasurable.”

While Trump eventually took down the image, defending that he thought the picture portrayed him as a doctor, not the Messiah, Colbert stated that the damage had already been done.

“Given the fact that he either posted a picture of himself as Jesus or he doesn’t know what doctors look like, it’s not surprising that even former allies and advisers are describing him as ‘a lunatic’ and ‘clearly insane,’” he said. “Then again, it’s possible he’s not insane. He might just be the antichrist.”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.