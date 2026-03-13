Stephen Colbert Roasts Pete Hegseth for Pentagon Photographer Ban: ‘You Hate Your Own Stupid Face’ | Video

Stephen Colbert poked fun at Pete Hegseth after the secretary of war barred press photographers from the Pentagon for posting supposedly unflattering pictures of him.

The comedian addressed Hegseth’s latest controversy during Thursday’s monologue for “The Late Show,” where he suggested the photographer ban may have more to do with the secretary of war’s “insecurities” than the photos themselves.

“Pete Hegseth has a lot on his plate, but he’s keeping his eye on the prize — by barring press photographers from his briefings after they published photos of him that his staff deemed unflattering,” Colbert quipped. “Listen, they got to look after their boss’ image here. Let’s take a look at these hideous, misshapen photos that these photographers got banned for taking at the Pentagon. Brace yourself.”

At this moment, Colbert shared the photos in-question, all of which appeared to have no glaring issues.

“Yeah, I think I see the problem. You hate your own stupid face. That might be it,” Colbert ripped. “Pete, if you’re so insecure, I’m happy to help with a little glow up. I mean, have you considered bangs?”

Elsewhere in the monologue, Colbert also roasted President Donald Trump for the odd way he pronounced Kentucky while giving a rally speech in the Bluegrass State.

“How can you not know how to pronounce that word?” Colbert said. “It’s on every one of your chicken buckets.”

Additionally, Colbert also called out the president for claiming we already won the Iran war, despite still being in the middle of the military operation.

“Then why are we still there, big dog?” the late night host said. “It’s so weird to say we won in the very first hour and then still be there 13 days later.”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.