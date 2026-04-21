Stephen Colbert Jokes the Real Strait of Hormuz Was the Friends We Made Along the Way: ‘We Made No Friends’ | Video

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert took a flamethrower Monday night to President Trump‘s ongoing, often contradictory handling of the Iran War, joking that the real Strait of Hormuz may have just been the friends we made along the way — if we had made any.

“These days, hitting a bong may be the only way to understand Trump’s strategy with Iran,” Colbert told his “Late Show” audience Monday night, partly in honor of the day’s 4/20 holiday. He went on to address Iran’s equally swift reopening and re-closing of the Strait of Hormuz over the past few days, the latter action being the result of the United States’ maintaining of its military blockade.

“I believe the real Strait of Hormuz was the friends we made along the way. And I’m being told we made no friends,” Colbert joked, noting that Trump originally stated that Iran promised to never close the Strait again. “And they never did … until the next day when Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz again. Oh, so close.”

You can watch the full “Late Show” segment yourself below.

The “Late Show” host went on to call out Trump for celebrating and bragging about the state of the war before anything has been officially resolved.

“Don’t jinx it!” Colbert advised. “You can’t talk like that until the situation is fully resolved. He sounds like a cop in an ’80s movie, one day from retirement, pointing at a picture on a desk saying, ‘Yep, that’s my daughter, Denise. In the summer, I’m gonna walk my little girl down the aisle.’”

Colbert was not done mocking Trump, who posted a series of what the “Late Show” host called “deranged videos praising himself” over the weekend on his Truth Social account. One of the videos featured an AI narrator telling Trump’s supporters to “let him cook.”

“Always reassuring when you hear a world leader use Gen Z slang,” Colbert remarked. “I’m reminded of the immortal words of Mahatma Gandhi: ‘You must be the change you wish to see in the world. Wow, fam, I ate with that.’”