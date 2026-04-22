Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s Animated ‘Stranger Things’ Series

“Stranger Things” is back in an all-new form in “Stranger Things: Tales from ’85.” The animated series picks up with the Hawkins crew between Season 2 and Season 3, during the winter of 1985. But just because the show’s going animated, don’t expect any less nostalgic earworm hits in the soundtrack.

Netflix revealed the full episodic song list just ahead of the series’ Thursday premiere, and the soundtrack lineup is full of nostalgic ’80s favorites, including The Go-Go’s, Black Sabbath and The Cure.

The original series, which came to its long-awaited conclusion just in time for the new year, had a soundtrack full of needle drops — sending throwback tracks like Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” and Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” back up the charts after they appeared in the show. The series also had a special place for iconic songs in its narrative, with The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” acting as a personal touchstone for Will during his harrowing journey through the Upside Down.

It certainly looks like “Tales From ’85” will continue the tradition — you might even recognize a handful of these tunes from the original series. Check out the full soundtrack and song list below.

CHAPTER ONE: WELCOME TO HAWKINS, NEW KID

“Kids In America” by Kim Wilde

“We Got the Beat” by The Go-Go’s

“Eighties” by Killing Joke

“Possessed” by Suicidal Tendencies

CHAPTER TWO: BAD HARVEST

“A Forest” by The Cure

“People Who Died” by The Jim Carroll Band

“Children of the Grave” by Black Sabbath

“This Time” by Animatiqs

CHAPTER THREE: EVOLUTION

“There’s Always Something There To Remind Me” by Naked

CHAPTER FOUR: THE CONFESSION

“Left of the Dial” by The Replacements

“Rebel Yell” by Billy Idol

CHAPTER FIVE: THE WEEKLY WATCHER

“Knight Rider” Theme

CHAPTER SIX: A STORM IS COMING

“You” by Jetzons

CHAPTER SEVEN: ENTER THE STORM

“Art-I-Ficial” by X-Ray Spex

“Beat Goes On” by Little Murders

CHAPTER EIGHT: THE PARTY

“Whatever Happened to Baby Jane” by Peacock Party

“Girl U” by Devo

CHAPTER NINE: THE SUSPECT

“Hold Me Now” by Thompson Twins

CHAPTER TEN: COUNTDOWN

“Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper

“One Thing Leads To Another” by The Fixx

“We’ll Meet Again” by Vera Lynn

STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM ‘85 (ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK FROM THE NETFLIX SERIES) BY BRAD BREECK

TRACKLISTING –