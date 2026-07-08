‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Creator Steps Down as Showrunner for Season 5, CW Renewal Still Pending

“Sullivan’s Crossing” will reportedly see a switch up in top leadership ahead of Season 5 with creator Roma Roth stepping down as showrunner.

The showrunner and head writer has worked on the CW series since the first season premiered in 2023. She will be succeeded by Canadian writer-producer Floyd Kane, best known for “Diggstown.”

Roth will stay on as an executive producer on the romantic drama series, though. “Sullivan’s Crossing” was renewed for a fifth season by CTV in Canada but has yet to be renewed by the CW in the United States. The CW Season 5 renewal is still being finalized.

Kane is best known for creating the Canadian legal drama “Diggstown” — the country’s first starring a Black female lead. His series ran for four seasons. He most recently executive produced TV movie “Recipe for Romance” and thriller series “The Ridge.”

This showrunner switch comes after Scott Patterson exited the show ahead of Season 4. The “Gilmore Girls” alum cited “untenable” creative differences over the future of his character Sully’s development.

“It’s unfortunate that it is now being implied that they moved on from me/Sully when the fact is the complete opposite,” he wrote in a statement this March. “Those who sadly already have spoken out are also fully aware of this fact, and yet chose to say otherwise.”

The series strayed from the novels it was based on in order for Patterson’s exit to track. Season 3 saw Sully move to support his new girlfriend Helen in Ireland.

Filming on Season 5 is reportedly set to begin later this summer with Morgan Kohan and Chad Michael Murray returning to lead the series. Season 4 premiered on the CW April 20.

Roth will stay on as an executive producer on the series, but she will juggle her duties with her Netflix series “Virgin River,” which she also executive produces.

Deadline first reported the news.