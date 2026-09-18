‘Sweet Magnolias’ Canceled After 5 Seasons as Showrunner Lands New Drama at Netflix

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It’s the end of the road for “Sweet Magnolias,” but showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson will continue her partnership at Netflix with a TV adaptation of Lauren Edmondson’s “Ladies of the House.”

“Sweet Magnolias” will come to a close with its fifth season, which debuted in June. The official “Sweet Magnolias” Instagram account broke the news to fans, writing in a Friday post, “All grand adventures must eventually end. And here, dear friends, is where ours does. ‘Sweet Magnolias’ is now complete with five seasons streaming on Netflix.”

The news, however, is cushioned by the greenlight for “Ladies of the House,” which will reunite Anderson and JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

Garcia Swisher, who starred in “Sweet Magnolias” opposite Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley, will executive produce “Ladies of the House” alongside Anderson, who serves as showrunner, as well as Kate Gordon. Garcia Swisher, who is also being eyed to star in the new drama series, and Gordon will executive produce under their Rolling Clover banner.



“I’m thrilled to be embarking on this new adventure with JoAnna and Netflix,” Anderson said. “When Jo shared the novel with me, I immediately saw the foundation for a series centered on three women grappling with the complexities of family, friendship, and romance — the kind of stories Jo and I most enjoy telling. I cannot wait to share the Richardson women and their world with Netflix’s global audience.”

“From the moment I read Lauren Edmondson’s ‘Ladies of the House,’ I fell completely in love with Daisy, Cricket and Wallis: their relationships, their messiness, their strength, and most of all, their heart,” Garcia Swisher said in a statement. “I am beyond excited to continue to tell meaningful, female-driven stories alongside the incredible Sheryl Anderson, and to bring this to life through our production company, Rolling Clover, and with our wonderful partners at Black Label. Netflix has been my creative home for the past seven years, and I couldn’t imagine a better place, or a better team, to tell this story.”

Black Label Media, which is behind “La La Land” and “Sicario,” will also executive produce the new series.

The new series follows a family winery after its charismatic owner dies unexpectedly, and his wife and two adult daughters are forced battle through their issues with each other in order to confront challenges with the business, their extended family and the men in their lives.

“Good friends and good wine will aid in the journey to hang on to the winery, but what matters most is that they find a way to hang on to each other,” the official logline reads.