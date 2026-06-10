Sydney Sweeney Supports Cassie’s Illicit OnlyFans Storyline for ‘Euphoria’: ‘I’m Playing a Character’

Sydney Sweeney unpacked her early conversations with series creator Sam Levinson about Cassie becoming an OnlyFans model in “Euphoria” Season 3.

The insecure high school senior turned to online sex work after her husband Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) fell on hard financial times in the final season of the HBO drama. With the help of her ex-best friend Maddy (Alexa Demie), she created a small OnlyFans empire.

Sweeney said these new life changes for her character were in the early third season scripts. The Emmy nominee said in an interview with Vanity Fair, published Tuesday, that she understood why Levinson took her character in that direction.

“I told him, ‘Look, I’m playing a character.’ Do I agree with all of Cassie’s decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not,” she said. “But I’m an actor and that’s my job and this is Cassie’s life and to be able to do her justice and play her how she’s to be played is to bring Sam’s vision to life and to play Cassie in the most vulnerable and insane way possible.”

When asked about her comfortability with the how much nudity she would need to do for the storyline, Sweeney said that she had long discussions with Levinson and decided that she needed to follow through wholeheartedly to authentically bring Cassie to life.

Levinson told The New York Times in an interview published last week that he originally considered writing the OnlyFans scenes with no nudity, but Sweeney insisted that she needed to not shy away from nudity if they were going to commit 100%.

Sweeney added that the OnlyFans storyline illuminated Cassie’s endless need for validation and love.

“From the very beginning, you can see that Cassie has this need to be loved. She has a need to be validated by other people,” Sweeney said. “She doesn’t know how to love herself unless someone else loves her. So I understand how Sam got her to where she was in season three. I think she was more excited by the idea of all these people loving her and knowing who she is and feeling like her world isn’t small.”

“The Housemaid” star also revealed that there were some scenes she wish made the final cut. Sweeney said that when Cassie and Maddy visited the club there was one scene where her character gets wasted and pole dances with the strippers.

“Cassie starts to see the girls on stage and she gets really excited. She’s like, ‘Wow, these girls are beautiful. I could do this,’” she explained. “I did lessons for pole dancing, and it was so much fun. Imagine crazy Cassie on a pole, which was hilarious. But man, these girls are strong.”

Vanity Fair asked if she thought HBO would release the scene as bonus footage. Sweeney said the series creator told her that it may be a possibility.

“Sam called me a couple days before the episode that the scenes were supposed to be in. He was like, ‘Hey, it didn’t make sense for the episode,’” he said. “But he was like, ‘Maybe we should release it as like behind-the-scenes footage or deleted scenes.’ I was like, please do, because I put a lot of hard work into that.”

The third and final season of “Euphoria” is available to stream on HBO Max.