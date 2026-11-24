It all began with a phone call.

In the fall of 2022, Graham Moore, who won an Oscar for his screenplay for “The Imitation Game,” was watching from afar as cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed. At the time, he had passing knowledge of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and his persona as the “great ethical white knight of the crypto world.” Moore was, consequently, just as shocked as everyone else when Bankman-Fried was revealed to have defrauded FTX customers to the tune of billions of dollars.

It was around the time of Bankman-Fried’s arrest that Moore got on the phone for a seemingly innocuous phone call with a producer friend who had also been enraptured by FTX’s sudden fall from grace. Before long, Moore’s friend was pitching him to turn the story into something. Moore, for his part, was hesitant.

“I said, ‘Absolutely not,’” Moore recalled. He figured every writer on Earth would be falling over themselves in the coming months and years to try to tell FTX’s story on screen. To tackle FTX’s rise and fall would have, in Moore’s mind, been akin to entering a competition, a race to the finish line. “I didn’t want that energy in my life,” he explained.

His friend nonetheless convinced him to get on the phone with a team of reporters who were on the ground in the Bahamas, reporting live from outside the FTX headquarters where Bankman-Fried and all of the crypto company’s senior staff members resided. It was in the phone calls that followed that Moore began to hear a version of events that was “even more fascinating” than the one he was watching play out on his TV and computer.

“It wasn’t just a story about Sam Bankman-Fried, but it was as much a story about his on-again, off-again girlfriend Caroline Ellison. It was a story of these two young people and their relationship,” Moore explained. “It was not a story about finance. It was a story about two young idealists who wanted to change the world and then ended up in this romantic relationship that caused them to do the exact opposite of the thing they initially set out to do.”

“It felt like a story I couldn’t possibly walk away from,” he told TheWrap.

Four years of intense research, writing and work later, that story has been brought to life in “The Altruists,” Moore’s new, eight-part Netflix limited series that tells the tale of FTX’s rise and fall exactly as he envisioned it back in 2022. That is to say: Through the lens of the tumultuous behind-the-scenes relationship between Bankman-Fried and Ellison, played respectively by Anthony Boyle and three-time Emmy winner Julia Garner.

Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner in “The Altruists.” (Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

Over the course of the show’s eight hours, viewers watch as Bankman-Fried and Ellison’s seemingly altruistic goals toxically mingle with their intense attraction to each other. The resulting, multi-billion-dollar empire they build turns out to be one made on a shaky foundation of blurred lines, personal insecurities, mutually destructive secrets and little regard for potential collateral (both human and financial). Bouncing backward and forward in time, “The Altruists” ties the rise and fall of FTX to the beginning and end of a relationship between two people who have little self-control and even less caution.

It is a big story, one Moore knew required more hours to tell than a feature-length film would allow. For Moore, who had “almost no television experience whatsoever,” that meant co-showrunning “The Altruists” alongside television veteran Jacqueline Hoyt (“The Leftovers,” “The Underground Railroad”) and learning to rely just as much on his collaborators as they would on him.

“Jackie was the first person who came in to really help me get my handle around eight hours of storytelling and help me understand the massive beast that is a television show,” Moore told TheWrap. “Everything’s different. Every piece finds its own process, and I can be pretty picky about who I work with. I’m really lucky that we ended up doing the show at Netflix, because they’ve been so supportive.”

It was not just his behind-the-scenes collaborators who played paramount roles in bringing “The Altruists” to life. If Moore was going to successfully tell the story of FTX’s collapse through the lens of its leads’ toxic love story, then he needed to find two actors who had the chemistry and chops to make viewers lean in. He found his stars in Garner and Boyle, two immensely gifted actors who were both cast, surprisingly, before ever spending a minute with the other.

“We were not able to do chemistry reads for the show when we cast them, which in hindsight was insane,” Moore revealed. “That was a game of Russian roulette we were playing with the whole show. But I just love them both.”

Fortunately, Moore felt early that his gambit had paid off. Speaking with TheWrap, the creator recalled the moment he knew his stars were going to “click” onscreen. It came during a camera test involving the two actors. Initially, Moore and his crew just wanted to see how Garner’s prosthetics and contacts would look on-camera under different lighting set-ups.

“Someone threw Anthony a Rubik’s cube and said, ‘Play with this,’ and instantly, Julia stole the Rubik’s cube from him and wouldn’t give it back,” Moore recalled. “They started improvising this little scene where he was trying to get this Rubik’s cube from her and she wouldn’t hand it to him. Myself and all of my friends behind the camera just started smiling, and I thought, ‘Oh, this is the show. I want to put a camera on this for eight hours.’”

Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle in E”The Altruists.” (Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)

“The Altruists” is the result of years’ worth of intensive research.

As he prepared to turn the story of one of America’s most notorious white collar crimes into an eight-episode narrative, Moore poured over thousands of pages of court transcripts from Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial, which included the FTX founder’s testimony along with numerous others’. He got access to private group chats between Ellison, Bankman-Fried and others involved in FTX. And that is not to mention all the commentary about FTX’s collapse Moore consumed.

“I have, conservatively speaking, I think read every word ever published in any publication you’ve ever heard of about Sam or Caroline or their company,” Moore said, adding, “Then, probably most crucially, I was able to develop my own sources in and around FTX. Some of those people I spoke to are depicted as characters on the show. Some of the people I spoke to are not.”

Gaining access to such private circles was not easy. It required honesty on Moore’s part about his intentions as a screenwriter and his vision.

“The first words out of my mouth with everyone I spoke to were, ‘I am not a journalist. I am a dramatist, and so nothing you say to me will be on the record because there is no record,’” he explained. “I think that got people to open up to me a bit. Because of that, I’m not able to speak about any specific person I may have talked to. But they were a huge and really valuable source of information.”

The research paid off. Not only does “The Altruists” turn the story of FTX’s rise and fall into a dramatically legible tale for viewers, but it also drops them into a world that feels lived-in, real and meticulously recreated. Every character has an interior life. Every one of them has specific eccentricities that set them apart from the rest, even as they all find themselves aboard the same sinking ship in the final chapters of “The Altruists.”

The series provides such a shockingly intimate rendering of its story that it is easy to forget at times that everything in it is, at best, a scripted recreation. The intimacy of its telling is ultimately a reflection of just how close Moore himself got it and its characters.

Maddie Hasson, Julia Garner and Madison Hu in “The Altruists.” (Netflix)

It was not clear to the showrunner just how deeply he had immersed himself in the world of “The Altruists” until he ended up in an initially offhand conversation about former FTX COO Constance Wang, who is played in the Netflix series by actress Madison Hu.

“I distinctly remember a moment where we were in rehearsals. Something came up in a conversation about Constance Wong, and I mentioned, ‘Oh, her cats were named Lucky and Money,’ which is not even in the show, but it’s true,” Moore remembered. “Everyone in the room looked at me, and I realized, ‘Oh my god, this is insane! I know the names of her cats. I know way too much about all these people.’ But they’re all so interesting. So many of the details in this are things that I could not possibly have made up.”

He pointed specifically to an awkward, illuminative bachelorette party Garner’s Ellison attends in one episode of “The Altruists.”

“I am not nearly a good enough writer to have made that up, but so many of the details from that bachelorette party are real,” he said. “Those are the things that I just [latched onto] over four years. The more I dug into each of these people, the more rich with material their lives revealed themselves to be.”

“The Altruists” is streaming now on Netflix.