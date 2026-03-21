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‘The Bachelor’ Alum Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar Predict the Future of the Franchise

“I’m glad they did what they did and cancelled, because if you didn’t, that’s insane … let’s end it where it is, maybe,” the Season 27 couple tells TheWrap

JD Knapp
Kaity Biggar, Zach Shallcross
Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross at Clarins' Night of Extra at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 20, 2026. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Clarins)

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar fell in love on Season 27 of “The Bachelor” back in 2023, so they’re sympathetic to what the cast of “The Bachelorette” is going through now that Season 22 has been cancelled due to lead Taylor Frankie Paul.

“The tough thing is you’re giving up your job, leaving your pets behind, your family. You are completely removed from everything you know and placed in this bubble, and then for nothing to ever come from it is disheartening for them, probably,” Biggar told TheWrap at Clarins’ Night of Extra at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Friday night.

“As cliché as it sounds, everything happens for a reason, so maybe there’s a purpose that it didn’t happen,” Shallcross agreed. “Maybe there’s an opportunity for every single one of those guys that would be much better than what probably would have happened, to be honest.”

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Indeed, ABC pulled its 2026 season of “The Bachelorette” on Thursday just days ahead of Sunday’s planned premiere after video of the “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star was shared showing a domestic violence incident between Paul and ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. In the clip, the Hulu reality star throws multiple stools, one of which appears to hit her daughter.

“I think there’s a lot of repairing that needs to happen, I just don’t think much will happen for a while. Everyone needs a break and they need a clean break,” Shallcross noted. “I’m glad they did what they did and cancelled, because if you didn’t, that’s insane. Back to the drawing board. Let’s end it where it is, maybe.”

While Paul’s 22 suitors will no longer have their episodes aired, there’s still a chance some of them could return for future seasons or even as contestants on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“I think I would go. If you’re trying to find your person to fall in love with, sometimes great opportunities and relationships stem from that,” Biggar said, while her husband added, “What a life experience, too, to give it a go, regardless of how it goes. I would say absolutely, it could happen.”

The Clarins beauty event was a celebration of their new Extra-Firming Energy Moisturizer, complete with a performance by Maroon 5. Notable guests included Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Brooks Nader, Samara Weaving, Rudy Pankow, Quenlin Blackwell, Kiana Madeira, Thomas Doherty, Nadine Bhabha, Rafael Cebrián, Jaxson Dart, Candice Swanepoel, Leah Kateb, Leven Rambin, Sonia Mena, Spencer House, Jesse Metcalfe, Janette Ok, Hayley Law, Tyler Blackburn, Garcelle Beauvais, Ryan Vincent, Tanner Novlan, Madison Pettis, Noah Fearnley, Gavin Leatherwood, Lucky Blue Smith, Nara Smith, Caylee Cowan, Julie Benz and Malin Åkerman.

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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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