Eric Kripke Celebrates Elon Musk’s ‘Pathetic’ Response to ‘The Boys’ Series Finale: ‘I’ll Never Get a Better Review’

Eric Kripke is celebrating the fact that Elon Musk found Homelander’s ending in “The Boys” to be a bit “pathetic.”

The hit Prime Video series wrapped up its fifth and final season this week and, as with all endings, everyone had an opinion. One of the biggest came from Musk, who simply wrote “pathetic” about the last episode, which featured a character who was a clear satirization of the billionaire (whom Homelander flew into space from the Oval Office after trying to strong arm the supe).

Kripke noticed Musk’s criticism late Wednesday night. For him, it was the cherry on top of a finale week that included a red carpet celebration for “The Boys.”

OMG this is his review of what @TheBoysTV did to Homelander, I’ll never get a better review ever. #TheBoys https://t.co/TIAclI5tn2 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 21, 2026

“OMG this is his review of what ‘The Boys’ did to Homelander, I’ll never get a better review ever,” Kripke wrote.

The finale to the series capped with The Boys finally managing to take away Homelander’s powers and kill him. Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher gets the honors and pops the top of the supe’s skull off with a crowbar, but not before the powerless hero grovels and begs for his life.

“I’ll f–king suck your d–k,” Homelander begs from his knees. “You want me to eat s–t? I’ll eat your f–king s–t.”

Musk’s response was to a tweet that complained about the show using Homelander as an analogue for Donald Trump right up until the very end. Some fans of the show grew irritated as the series went on as those connections became more clear – though they were always pretty overt for others.