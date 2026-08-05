Meet the Cast of ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat II’ | Photos

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It’s been more than 15 years since MTV first sent competitors into the gulag with 2010’s “Cutthroat,” but “The Challenge” is finally bringing back the fan-favorite format as the series moves to Paramount+ for Season 42.

Premiering Wednesday, “The Challenge: Cutthroat II” will split 24 reality TV veterans into three teams of eight as they compete for their share of a $500,000 grand prize. The players come from “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “Too Hot to Handle,” “Cheer,” “Love Island,” “Married at First Sight UK,” “Deal or No Deal Island” and “The Amazing Race,” in addition to mainstays “The Real World,” “Fresh Meat” and “Are You the One?” — along with returning host T.J. Lavin, of course.

“This new chapter, taking place entirely in the vibrant and lush landscape of Thailand, features a mix of legendary veterans and fearless newcomers for the franchise’s most intense game yet,” the logline teases. “To win, nominated captains must balance their hunger for dominance with the need for loyalty or risk losing their power, while solo players must prove they can be team players or lose their chance at the winnings.”

“The Challenge” premiered on MTV in 1998 as “Road Rules: All Stars” and subsequently became “Real World/Road Rules Challenge.” Notably, the first four seasons of “The Challenge: All Stars” also ran on Paramount+ before the fifth season moved to MTV (while two seasons of “The Challenge: USA” aired on CBS).

Meet the cast of “The Challenge: Cutthroat II,” in no particular order, below:

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Cassidy Clark

Survivor 43

“The runner-up of Survivor 43 saw the Elimination Arena four times on The Challenge USA 2, losing out on the chance to make it all the way just before the Final. Cassidy has put that loss in the rearview and is laser-focused on a title win this time around.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Michele Fitzgerald

Survivor: Kaôh Rōng

“Michele was so close to achieving what few Survivor alum have done, win a Challenge Championship, after dropping from first to third due to karma points on Battle of the Eras. This season, she refuses to let the same thing happen twice and leave her fate up to others.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Anna Leigh Wilson

The Amazing Race 35

“Known for being the uber-competitive half of the daughter/dad duo on The Amazing Race 35, Anna Leigh comes in solo for her freshman season and anticipates using her Challenge knowledge to dominate the game.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Brad Fiorenza

The Real World: San Diego

“OG Vet Brad’s only Challenge Championship comes from the original Cutthroat and now he’s looking to leverage that experience and lead his team to victory, again.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) CT Tamburello

The Real World: Paris

“Five-time Challenge champion CT has stolen the hearts of America for more than 20 seasons, but he’s looking to erase his poor performance on Vets & New Threats and remind everyone why he’s one of the most feared Challengers.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Alexis Lete

Deal or No Deal Island 2

“A former WWE NXT performer and Miss Indiana USA 2020, Lete makes her Challenge debut and hopes to change her title of Runner-Up on Deal or No Deal Island, to Challenge Champion.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Justin Hinsley

Cheer

“After proving everyone wrong in the first elimination of Vets & New Threats, but falling just short before the Final, Justin’s coming in hot for his sophomore season with his eyes on the prize… and a bit of revenge.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Nurys Mateo

Are You the One? 6

“Breakout Battle for a New Champion runner-up Nurys is looking to bring a different energy into this season. Now that she is single, she can focus on playing the game, not her relationship drama — plus, she has her Ride or Die bestie Nelson to have her back.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Nelson Thomas

Are You the One? 3

“After a devastating car accident that changed the trajectory of his life, Nelson makes his long-awaited return to The Challenge — ready to prove he is still a fierce competitor, hoping for his first win and, more importantly, hoping to inspire other amputees out there.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Josh Goldstein

Love Island USA 3

“Love Island alum Josh is excited to get his hands dirty on his freshman season, prove he’s more than just a pretty face and that his leadership skills make him a serious competitor… and, still, a great catch.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Chris Underwood

Survivor: Edge of Extinction

“Winner of both Survivor: Edge of Extinction and The Challenge: USA 2, Chris anticipates continuing his undefeated winning streak, but this time, with less elimination appearances.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Cedric Hodges

Big Brother 26

“Big Brother alum Cedric had a breakout freshman season; evading almost every elimination until the Final, where he took home the bronze. This time, Cedric expects a perfect run all the way to a Challenge championship.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Cory Wharton

Real World: Ex-Plosion

“Known for being one of the best to never win, a girl dad and Teen Mom cast member, Cory Wharton returns for his 12th season, striving to finally add Challenge Champion to his résumé.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Cara Maria Sorbello

The Challenge: Fresh Meat II

“Two-time Challenge Champ Cara Maria returns, after stepping away from the game last season to be with her mother, in hopes of adding a historic third Championship to her résumé; something few women in the game have done.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Reilly Smedley

Big Brother 25

“After winning the first Head of Household on Big Brother 25, Reilly’s seat at the top was quickly toppled, getting her sent packing second from the house. She’s hoping her first time in the Challenge house will be much longer and more successful.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Adrienne Naylor

Married at First Sight UK 8

“Adrienne was sent into four eliminations on Vets & New Threats, escaping them all victorious, but had to bow out in the middle of the Final early, taking fourth place. This season, there’s no quit in her – and her drive to win is stronger than ever.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Johnny Bananas

The Real World: Key West

“Self-proclaimed GOAT, Johnny Bananas, hasn’t taken home a championship since Total Madness and after an early exit from Vets & New Threats, he’s looking to defy the odds, end his slump and bring home an illustrious eighth victory.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Leo Dionicio

Love Island USA 5

“Leo caused a ruckus in the house on Vets & New Threats with his cunning strategy and expects to use that same tactic, along with his Love Island charm to add champ to his name.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Will Gagnon

Are You the One? 9

“Will proved to everyone he’s one to watch out for with his brute strength and emotional outbursts on Vets & New Threats, but the stake-a-claim twist tanked his almost near-perfect run, something he plans to erase from the records and replace with a Challenge championship.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Izzy Fairthorne

Too Hot to Handle 3

“The Too Hot to Handle alum quickly found love and elimination on her debut in Vets & New Threats. She returns to The Challenge house hungry for a win, but her plate may, once again, be too full of boys and drama.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Sydney Segal

Survivor 41

“Survivor alum Sydney made her Challenge debut on Vets & New Threats, narrowly missing out on victory in the home stretch of the Final. The brash runner-up and Rookie of the Year has no problem reminding everyone she is the best – period.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Deb Chubb

Love Island USA 4

“A fan-favorite from Love Island USA Season 4, Deb was beloved for her humor, authenticity and infectious personality and plans to use those traits to lull her competition into underestimating her abilities all the way to a win.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Keanu Soto

Big Brother 27

“Keanu had his back up against the wall on Big Brother 27, narrowly missing out on a victory — but with strategy and athleticism, won the hearts of America with a personality as big as his biceps. He is looking to channel what he learned about his social game into a successful Challenge run.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) Tori Deal

Are You the One? 4

“Despite making it to the Final on Battle of the Eras, Tori took fourth and left empty handed, but the Ride or Dies champ has put in the work during her time away and shows up ready to take home the whole bag.”

(Jonne Roriz/Paramount+) T.J. Lavin

Host

“The Challenge: Cutthroat II” airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.