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‘The Challenge’ Moves to Paramount+ for Season 42

“The Challenge: Cutthroat II” premieres Aug. 5

JD Knapp
The Challenge
"The Challenge: Cutthroat" (Paramount+)

“The Challenge” is bringing back a fan-favorite format alongside 24 reality TV vets for its 42nd season — all under a brand-new home.

The competition series is moving from MTV to Paramount+ for “The Challenge: Cutthroat II” next month. The streamer introduced the cast on Wednesday with a trailer of what’s to come ahead of the Aug. 5 premiere.

The competitors come from “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “Too Hot to Handle,” “Cheer,” “Love Island USA,” “Married at First Sight UK,” “Deal or No Deal Island” and “The Amazing Race,” in addition to mainstays “The Real World,” “Fresh Meat” and “Are You the One?”

“This new chapter, taking place entirely in the vibrant and lush landscape of Thailand, features a mix of legendary veterans and fearless newcomers for the franchise’s most intense game yet,” the logline reads. “Each test will push the 24 fierce titans past their breaking points in a ruthless battle for a share of the $500,000 grand prize.”

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“In this bold new era, the Challengers will be divided into three teams and the only way to take home a share of the cash prize is to cross the finish line together as a unit,” the streamer continued. “To win, nominated captains must balance their hunger for dominance with the need for loyalty, or risk losing their power while solo players must prove they can be team players or lose their chance at the winnings.”

“The Challenge” premiered on MTV in 1998 as “Road Rules: All Stars” and subsequently “Real World/Road Rules Challenge.” Notably, the first four seasons of “The Challenge: All Stars” ran first on Paramount+ before the fifth season moved to MTV (while two seasons of “The Challenge: USA” aired on CBS). Season 42 also marks the second iteration of the “Cutthroat” gameplay format, following Season 20 in 2010.

Check out the cast of “The Challenge: Cutthroat II,” below:

  • Adrienne NaylorMarried at First Sight UK 8
  • Alexis “Lete” LeteDeal or No Deal Island 2
  • Anna Leigh WilsonThe Amazing Race 35
  • Brad FiorenzaThe Real World: San Diego
  • Cara Maria SorbelloThe Challenge: Fresh Meat II
  • Cassidy ClarkSurvivor 43
  • Cedric HodgesBig Brother 26
  • Chris “CT” TamburelloThe Real World: Paris
  • Chris UnderwoodSurvivor: Edge of Extinction
  • Cory WhartonReal World: Ex-Plosion
  • Deb ChubbLove Island USA 4
  • Isabella “Izzy” FairthorneToo Hot to Handle 3
  • John “Johnny Bananas” DeVenanzioThe Real World: Key West
  • Josh GoldsteinLove Island USA 3
  • Justin HinsleyCheer
  • Keanu SotoBig Brother 27
  • Leonardo “Leo” DionicioLove Island USA 5
  • Michele FitzgeraldSurvivor: Kaôh Rōng
  • Nelson ThomasAre You the One? 3
  • Nurys MateoAre You the One? 6
  • Reilly SmedleyBig Brother 25
  • Sydney SegalSurvivor 41
  • Victoria “Tori” DealAre You the One? 4
  • Will GagnonAre You the One? 9

“The Challenge: Cutthroat II” premieres Aug. 5 on Paramount+.

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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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