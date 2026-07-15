‘The Challenge’ Moves to Paramount+ for Season 42

“The Challenge” is bringing back a fan-favorite format alongside 24 reality TV vets for its 42nd season — all under a brand-new home.

The competition series is moving from MTV to Paramount+ for “The Challenge: Cutthroat II” next month. The streamer introduced the cast on Wednesday with a trailer of what’s to come ahead of the Aug. 5 premiere.

The competitors come from “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “Too Hot to Handle,” “Cheer,” “Love Island USA,” “Married at First Sight UK,” “Deal or No Deal Island” and “The Amazing Race,” in addition to mainstays “The Real World,” “Fresh Meat” and “Are You the One?”

“This new chapter, taking place entirely in the vibrant and lush landscape of Thailand, features a mix of legendary veterans and fearless newcomers for the franchise’s most intense game yet,” the logline reads. “Each test will push the 24 fierce titans past their breaking points in a ruthless battle for a share of the $500,000 grand prize.”

“In this bold new era, the Challengers will be divided into three teams and the only way to take home a share of the cash prize is to cross the finish line together as a unit,” the streamer continued. “To win, nominated captains must balance their hunger for dominance with the need for loyalty, or risk losing their power while solo players must prove they can be team players or lose their chance at the winnings.”

“The Challenge” premiered on MTV in 1998 as “Road Rules: All Stars” and subsequently “Real World/Road Rules Challenge.” Notably, the first four seasons of “The Challenge: All Stars” ran first on Paramount+ before the fifth season moved to MTV (while two seasons of “The Challenge: USA” aired on CBS). Season 42 also marks the second iteration of the “Cutthroat” gameplay format, following Season 20 in 2010.

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Check out the cast of “The Challenge: Cutthroat II,” below:

Adrienne Naylor – Married at First Sight UK 8

– Married at First Sight UK 8 Alexis “Lete” Lete – Deal or No Deal Island 2

– Deal or No Deal Island 2 Anna Leigh Wilson – The Amazing Race 35

– The Amazing Race 35 Brad Fiorenza – The Real World: San Diego

– The Real World: San Diego Cara Maria Sorbello – The Challenge: Fresh Meat II

– The Challenge: Fresh Meat II Cassidy Clark – Survivor 43

– Survivor 43 Cedric Hodges – Big Brother 26

– Big Brother 26 Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Real World: Paris

– The Real World: Paris Chris Underwood – Survivor: Edge of Extinction

– Survivor: Edge of Extinction Cory Wharton – Real World: Ex-Plosion

– Real World: Ex-Plosion Deb Chubb – Love Island USA 4

– Love Island USA 4 Isabella “Izzy” Fairthorne – Too Hot to Handle 3

– Too Hot to Handle 3 John “Johnny Bananas” DeVenanzio – The Real World: Key West

– The Real World: Key West Josh Goldstein – Love Island USA 3

– Love Island USA 3 Justin Hinsley – Cheer

– Cheer Keanu Soto – Big Brother 27

– Big Brother 27 Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio – Love Island USA 5

– Love Island USA 5 Michele Fitzgerald – Survivor: Kaôh Rōng

– Survivor: Kaôh Rōng Nelson Thomas – Are You the One? 3

– Are You the One? 3 Nurys Mateo – Are You the One? 6

– Are You the One? 6 Reilly Smedley – Big Brother 25

– Big Brother 25 Sydney Segal – Survivor 41

– Survivor 41 Victoria “Tori” Deal – Are You the One? 4

– Are You the One? 4 Will Gagnon – Are You the One? 9

“The Challenge: Cutthroat II” premieres Aug. 5 on Paramount+.