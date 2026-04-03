‘The Chosen’ Unveils Season 6 Premiere Date Featuring Jesus’ Crucifixion

“The Chosen” will return this November for its sixth season, which will document Jesus’ crucifixion and final hours.

Prime Video and 5&2 Studios also announced that the Season 6 finale will have a standalone theatrical release timed for Holy Week 2027. The first three episodes of Season 6 will debut Nov. 15 with new episodes dropped weekly until Dec. 6.

“Everyone knows the basics of this part of the story, but not everyone knows the ‘why’ of the crucifixion and the extraordinary events of these 24 hours,” Dallas Jenkins, creator and executive producer of “The Chosen,” said. “We realized this not only deserved a season of television but a standalone full-length theatrical event as well. We wrote and filmed all of it with this in mind.”

The new season will pick up after the events of Season 5’s finale, which depicted The Last Supper, where Jesus shared a meal with his disciples before he was arrested in the Garden of Gesthsemane.

Season 6 will see Jonathan Roumie return as Jesus alongside Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James, Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary, Luke Dimyan as Judas, Richard Fancy as Caiaphas, Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod, and Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate.

“The Chosen” will not end with Season 6. The creators have planned for seven seasons total with the final season covering Jesus’ resurrection. Season 6 will specifically hone in on the final 24 hours of Jesus’ life on Earth.

The faith-based series was written, directed and executive produced by Jenkins. Amazon MGM signed a first-look deal with Jenkins’ 5&2 Studios, giving the exclusive streaming rights to the first five seasons of the series as well as the production company’s other titles, including “The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls,” “The Chosen Adventures” and “Joseph of Egypt.”