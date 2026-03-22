‘The Comeback’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

It’s been more than 20 years since “The Comeback” first hit our screens before Lisa Kudrow’s Valerie Cherish surprised us with Season 2 in 2014. Now she’s back one last time for Round 3.

The show’s surprise renewal shocked fans last July, when HBO revealed “The Comeback” would be returning for one final season. “No matter what the industry throws at her, Valerie Cherish is a survivor. On the 20th anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO and we can’t wait to see that,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president for HBO and Max Comedy Programming, said at the time.

And the good news is, you’ll be able to savor your time with “The Comeback,” thanks to its release schedule.

Here’s what you need to know.

When does it premiere?

Season 3 kicks off on Sunday, March 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

How many episodes are there?

There will be eight episodes in total this season.

When do new episodes come out?

You won’t be able to binge “The Comeback,” if that’s your preference. HBO is going with a weekly release for the show. Here’s how that schedule shakes out:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, March 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Premieres Sunday, March 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, March 29 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Premieres Sunday, March 29 at 10:30 p.m. ET Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, April 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Premieres Sunday, April 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Premieres Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 p.m. ET Episode 5: Premieres Sunday, April 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Premieres Sunday, April 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET Episode 6: Premieres Sunday, April 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Premieres Sunday, April 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET Episode 7: Premieres Sunday, May 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Premieres Sunday, May 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET Episode 8 (finale): Premieres Sunday, May 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Is it streaming?

It sure is! You can watch it live on HBO or stream it over on HBO Max.

Who’s in the cast this season?

Kudrow is joined by Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young and Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern, and Andrew Scott.

Watch the trailer