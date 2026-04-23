“The Daily Show” explained how Donald Trump’s conflict with Iran has not only affected gas prices, but that people who practice safe sex with condoms will now have to pay a much higher price.

“Well, well, well. Looks like that Trojan I’ve had in my wallet since 2002 is finally going to get some action when I sell it on eBay,” host Michael Kosta joked during Wednesday night’s episode.

His gag came in response to a news report on how the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz has led to price increases for everyday resources and goods, including fuel and now condoms, which are seeing price hikes of 20% to 30%.

Because condoms are made from petrochemicals derived from crude oil and natural gas, the disruption is prompting the world’s largest condom maker, Karex, to raise prices.

“But a 30% spike in condom price is a big deal,” Kosta joked. “I mean Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve Bank is already suggesting that people, quote, ‘Do more hand stuff.’”

On Tuesday, Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, just a day before it was set to expire. But on Thursday, according to NBC News, the U.S. military boarded a tanker suspected of smuggling Iranian oil. Trump has also ordered the military to “shoot and kill” any Iranian boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump’s back-and-forth with Iran has provided easy comedic fodder for late-night talk shows. When Trump suggested he has all the time in the world to negotiate with Iran, and feels no pressure to reach a deal immediately, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert reminded the president to consider his age and health.

“Oh, yeah? Have you taken a gander at your ankles lately? It’s never a good sign when your shoes have a muffin top,” Colbert joked.

Watch the full “The Daily Show” clip above.