Jordan Klepper Rips Trump for Re-Sharing Lindsey Graham’s Phone Number in Eulogy: ‘What Do You Think Is Going to Happen?!’

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Jordan Klepper blasted Donald Trump for once again publicly sharing Lindsey Graham‘s phone number during the late senator’s eulogy.

The comedian addressed the headline-making moment during Wednesday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where he mocked the president at-length for his inability to compliment Graham at his own funeral. Specifically, Trump walked back the claim that “virtually everyone” in Washington, D.C. liked the senator from South Carolina, stating, “Well, not everybody, but it sounds good.”

“I can’t believe I have to say this to Donald Trump, but can you just lie to us?” Klepper quipped in response. “It’s a memorial. You could paint a rosier picture. I didn’t go to my uncle Lou’s funeral and tell everyone he was the Zodiac Killer. I said he was good with numbers.”

As Klepper went on, he encouraged the president to share a “heartwarming story” about he and Graham met, teeing up one of the cringier moments from Trump’s eulogy.

“As you remember, Lindsey and I did not exactly get off to the best of starts,” Trump is seen saying in footage from the funeral. “Back in 2016, Lindsey said something rather nasty. So, naturally, I did something that I shouldn’t have done, shared his personal cell phone number with the millions of people that happened to be watching that particular day as I made a speech.”

Klepper roasted this line in the eulogy as an “interesting choice,” noting, “I might have chosen a moment that highlights Lindsey’s character, but I guess the time he got 10,000 calls from guys named Mike Roch and Hugh Ass is also equally good.”

After Klepper joked that this was all in the past for the two politicians, the “Daily Show” editors cut to Trump once again sharing Graham’s phone number for anybody who might want “to give it a shot.”

“Who wants to give it a shot? What do you think is going to happen?” Klepper sounded off. “You think the phone’s going to start ringing in the casket? Lindsey’s going to burst out of the coffin like, ‘I got to get this. It could be someone trying to book me on a Sunday show.’”

“Also, why do you still know that number?” he continued. “I don’t even know my wife’s number. I just know like, my number and like, 1-877-Cars-For-Kids. That’s it.”

Trump’s eulogy wasn’t the only one to be roasted by Klepper, as the “Daily Show” host also took aim at Sean Hannity’s address. Namely, Klepper mocked the Fox News host for making Graham’s eulogy all about Trump.

“Wow. That’s really what it has all come down to for Republicans,” Klepper said. “Your entire life is so thoroughly and abjectly reduced to the ass-kissing of one man. And then, when you die, other Republicans use your eulogy to continue the ass-kissing in a perpetual motion machine of chapped lips and lubricated cheeks.”

He added: “Maybe, you know what, in some ways sucking up to Trump is just the best way to honor how Lindsey Graham lived his life.”

Watch Klepper’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.