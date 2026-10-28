‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Hits All-Time Series High Ratings, Soaring 35% Over Last Year | Exclusive

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“The Drew Barrymore Show” hit all-time time series high ratings in its seventh season, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

During the fifth week of its seventh season, the daytime talk show scored a 1.26 household rating, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data for the week of Oct. 15. The series high ratings marked a 35% increase over the same week last year.

The ratings record comes amid audience growth across demographics, including a 44% rise among adults over 55 as well as a 9% increase among adults 18-49 and an 11% rise among adults 25-54.

The growth boosted “The Drew Barrymore Show” to become the only syndicated talk show to grow over the same week last year in every key adult demographic.

The ratings milestone followed a strong opening earlier this fall, which marked the show’s most-watched season premiere ever.

To date, “The Drew Barrymore Show” has averaged 1.90 million total viewers, rising 36% year-over-year. Overall, the show ranks as the No. 2 syndicated talk show when it comes to households, total viewers, women 18–49 and 25–54, and adults 18–49 and 25–54.

Upcoming guests for “The Drew Barrymore Show” include Ben Stiller, Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Rebecca Gayheart Dane, Awkwafina, Meghann Fahy, Marc Maron, Julia Fox, Jamie Dornan, Anthony Mackie, Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, Julia Garner, Arnold Schwarzeneger, Natalie Portman, Jordan Firstman, Teddy Swims, Chris Briney and Michelle Randolph.

The show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York City, with Barrymore and Jason Kurtz serving as executive producers.