“The Gilded Age” will continue its reign on HBO.

The period drama from Julian Fellowes was renewed for a fifth season on HBO, the network revealed Thursday. The news comes midday through the show’s Season 4 rollout, with the Season 4 finale slated to air on Dec. 20.

The renewal comes amid strong ratings for the fourth installment that trump the impressive growth “The Gilded Age” saw in its third season. Season 4 is averaging 5.9 million U.S. cross-platform viewers per episode thus far, outpacing viewership for last season by nearly 20% to track as the series’ most-watched season.

The Season 4 premiere kicked off as the show’s most-watched season opener to date with nearly 4 million viewers, and viewership has grown week-over-week, with Episode 3 hitting a season-high viewership of 4.3 million viewers, according to multiplatform live-plus-three-day viewing data.

“Julian Fellowes and the cast of ‘The Gilded Age’ have once again captured the zeitgeist this fall, delivering another captivating, unmissable season, and we love how our growing audience has continued to embrace the series year after year,” HBO drama series and films president Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “We can’t wait to return to 61st Street, as the Russells, van Rhijns and Kirklands continue to wrestle with the cost of ascent, while we expand the canvas and deepen the operatic stakes for these beloved characters.”

“It’s very exciting and deeply satisfying to see audiences fall more in love with ‘The Gilded Age’ every season,” Universal Television president Erin Underhill said. “Our remarkable cast, writers – led by Julian Fellowes, and the entire creative team continue to make this world feel both timeless and resonant while keeping us on the edge of our seats season after season. We can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Season 5.”

The Season 4 cast includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth and Jack Gilpin.

Co-produced by HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “The Gilded Age” is created, written and executive produced by Fellowes. Additional EPs include director Salli Richardson-Whitfield and writer Sonja Warfield as well as Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Robert Greenblatt, Kate Churchill, Davita Scarlett and Elaine Aronson. Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Holly Rymon serve as co-executive producers.