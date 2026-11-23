Note: This story contains spoilers from “The Gilded Age” Season 4, Episode 4.

“The Gilded Age” star Louisa Jacobson is just as frustrated with her character’s storyline as viewers, but she hopes the latest shocker in Marian Brook’s life is met with empathy rather than strife.

In episode 4 of the HBO period drama, Marian found herself caught in the middle of her aunt Agnes’ (Christine Baranski) battle to organize the special dinner for President Grover Cleveland, which she was originally set to host at her home before a takedown news article led to it moving across the street to the home of Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon). The looming drama happened in unison with Marian’s own troubles — as she continued to pull away her ex-fiancé Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) after spending the night together in the Season 4 premiere, which left her overwhelmed with shame.

By the end of the episode her worst fears were realized, when a sobering conversation with settlement house nurse Virginia Saville (Elizabeth Marvel) helped Marian realize she was pregnant.

“We see a woman who’s so determined to make her own way, to hold on to her independence … Someone who is presented as so strong just becomes a child in front of our eyes,” Jacobson told TheWrap of the episode’s final moments. “I hope that it will help people feel empathy for her. Women had no resources, no education, no concept of how to get themselves out of a tricky situation. I hope they see the history in that moment.”

Fans have been up in arms about Marian’s storyline even before Season 4, as she repeatedly resisted Larry’s desires to marry her to preserve her independence, or after she criticized his choice of entertainment while they were engaged. After spending the night together in the Season 4 premiere, Marian pushed him even further away for taking her virtue, essentially ruining her in the eyes of society — even if no one knew of the indiscretion.

“The more I dug into the research and the more I really put myself in that place, all these reactions that she was having started to make more sense,” Jacobson said. “I was frustrated, but I decided to take that frustration and put that passion into the work and just double down on it.”

“I’m really seeing how hot of a topic it is. It’s really debated, and in a way that’s kind of wonderful,” she added. “At first, I was upset about it, but then I was like, you know what? It’s actually a wonderful thing because it’s showing that we are angry at society and the way they that it treated women at the time.”

With her pregnancy all but confirmed at the end of this episode, the twist leaves Marian with very few options. Given that the Van Rhijns are very much old money in their values, she faces an uncertain and potentially tragic future as a soon-to-be unwed mother.

“It just becomes real on a very earth-shattering level,” Jacobson said. “I just wanted to make sure that audiences could see the precarious situation that a woman would be in at the time.”

“It’s not only just going to be Marian’s job to teach the audience how high the stakes were,” she added. “You’re going to see that through some of the other characters.”

“The Gilded Age” airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.