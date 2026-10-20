‘The Hunting Wives’ Trailer Teases More Gunslinging, Steamy Scenes and Texas Justice for Season 2

“The Hunting Wives” Season 2 is back and seemingly steamier than ever.

The first trailer of the Netflix sultry thriller series opens with a shot of clothes sprawled across the floor as Sophie (Brittany Snow)’s husband asks if she is still dreaming about her secret lover, Margo Banks (Malin Åkerman).

“It’s classic, Margo,” Snow says. “She gets her hooks in you, and then she manipulates you until there’s no you left.”

At the start of Season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs after Margo’s brother Kyle is killed and thrown off a cliff. But their trauma-bond makes them stronger together than apart, with the Season 2 trailer showing they can’t keep their hands off of each other.

Another murder mystery plot unfolds as the detectives from the town uncover another dead body.

“We’re going to make sure that the evil doers have nowhere to hide,” a Texas politician said. “Give them a little Texas justice.”

The trailer teases more gunslinging as a new woman in town gets shown the ropes by Callie (Jaime Ray Newman), Dale Dickey appears armed with a bandana wrapped around her head and Margo gets held at gunpoint while being intimate with Sophie.

“Bless your heart you stupid bitch,” Margo notes.

There is also a film crew following Margo and her husband around, potentially documenting the wealthy oil tycoon’s political campaign to be governor of Texas.

Season 2 of the Netflix series is set to premiere on the streamer Nov. 26. Snow, Åkerman, Dermot Mulroney, Newman, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez and Hunter Emery will appear as series regulars on the show.

Dale Dickey as Zelda, Cam Gigandet as Gentle John in “The Hunting Wives” (Credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

John Stamos as Chase Brylan in episode 204 of “The Hunting Wives” (Credit: Dana Hawley/Netflix)

Additional cast members for the series from Lionsgate Television include Branton Box, Dickey, Kim Matula, Cam Gigandet, Alex FitzAlan, John Stamos and Angel Reese.

Erwin Stoff will executive produce the series for 3 Arts Entertainment with May Cobb, the author of “The Hunting Wives,” also executive producing. Rebecca Cutter will return as the creator, showrunner, writer and executive producer of the series.

Watch the full trailer above.