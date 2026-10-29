‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ and ‘Extra’ Kick Off Fall Season With Double-Digit Ratings Growth | Exclusive

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“The Jennifer Hudson Show” and “Extra” kicked off their fall seasons with double-digit ratings growth, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Season to date, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has seen a 10% rise in households and among adults 25-54 across her same station and time period occurrences, per Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers.

The daytime talk show, which has welcomed guests including Tom Cruise, Tyler Perry and Jamie Foxx, has been especially successful at drawing in adults 25-54 to new stations when replacing other talk shows. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” soared 54% over the time period in Boston and 10% in Miami as it replaced “Sherri,” and saw a 3% rise in Detroit as it replaced “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Additionally, the show, which continues to draw in eyes with its spirit tunnel dances, ranks as the No. 1 daytime talk show across social platforms, drawing in over 11 billion total views across platforms.

Elsewhere on Warner Bros. TV’s Telepictures slate, “Extra,” the second-longest-running entertainment news show, launched its 33rd season to a notable ratings rise. “Extra” saw a 29% year-over-year uptick among adults 25–54, notching a higher percentage growth than any other magazine shows in the demo.

Specifically, the show has seen demo growth in key markets, with viewership up 43% in New York in the 7 p.m. hour, 15% in Chicago in the 5 p.m. timeslot, 9% in Tampa during the 6 p.m. hour and 9% in Miami in the 7 p.m. hour.

For Season 33 so far, “Extra” has welcomed guests like Cruise, Matthew McConaughey, Jay-Z, Helen Mirren, Anne Hathaway, Charlie Hunnam and Gal Gadot.

The season has featured new digital franchises, including “The Extra Confessional,” which centers on candid celebrity conversations and games, as well as “The Extra Breakdown,” which brings insight to the day’s biggest entertainment headlines.

Both “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and “Extra” will be honored on Friday’s Daytime Emmy Awards, with “The Jennifer Hudson Show” receiving five nominations while “Extra” scored three nominations.