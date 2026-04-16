‘The Pitt’ Tops Streaming Titles for 4th Straight Week as Fans Worry for Dr. Robby | Chart

When it comes to the streaming landscape, initial performance is often indicative of future success. As programs arrive on platforms and appear on the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart, early viewership is often an indicator of where a movie or show will land week after week – if it can even hang around for multiple weeks on the chart.

That’s what makes “The Pitt” on HBO Max so remarkable. The emergency room drama was no stranger to the Top 10 in its first season, but it hung towards the bottom. A few major award wins and some word-of-mouth buzz led to a steady rise in weekly viewership throughout season two. Now we find “The Pitt” topping the chart for a month straight.

The 15th and final episode of the season airs on April 16 and there are many questions left to answer. Will Dr. Robby actually hop on that motorcycle and ride away? What’s going on with Dr. Al-Hashimi? Will the day shift be charting forever? Will child services ever come to pick up Baby Jane Doe? Expect “The Pitt’s” run at the top to continue even when its shift is over.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.

HBO Max and Netflix swap back and forth across the next four spots, starting with the Netflix thriller “Thrash.” The film is about a small town that is flooded during a hurricane, forcing the trapped residents to survive shark-infested waters to get to safety.

Over on HBO Max, the black comedy “DTF St. Louis” drops a spot down to third.

Back to Netflix for fourth place and another debut, “Trust Me: The False Prophet.” The docuseries follows a cult expert infiltrating a polygamist sect in Utah to expose the disturbing crimes of self-proclaimed prophet Samuel Bateman.

Switching back again to HBO Max, the Steve Carrell comedy “Rooster” lands in fifth, rising two spots from last week.

One of Prime Video’s biggest hits, “The Boys,” returned for its fifth and final season and lands in sixth this week.

That’s followed by “Shrinking,” back on the chart this week after airing its season 3 finale.

We have another debut in eight with “Big Mistakes.” The Netflix comedy series finds Dan Levy and Taylor Ortega playing siblings blackmailed into working for the mob.

Speaking of crime, “Crime 101” slides down five spots this week, landing in ninth. The box office bomb found new life on Prime Video, but that success appears short lived.

Finally, closing us out in 10th is Netflix’s touching neurodivergent dating show, “Love on the Spectrum.”

Turning the dial to linear, several chart heavyweights continue to trade places, and this week they have competition from some real life heroes.

Following the safe return to earth of the Artemis crew, two specials devoted to the space journey make our top 10 this week. CNN’s “Mission to the Moon: Artemis II Returns” lands in second, while “Artemis II: Coming Home” splashes down in fifth.

In our regular programming, the Taylor Sheridan “Yellowstone” spinoff “Marshals” returns to the top spot this week. “Tracker” rises back up to third place, and “American Idol” tumbles to fourth this week.

“Chicago Med” is sixth, while “Chicago Fire” is ninth. “Watson,” on CBS, returns to the chart this week, coming in eighth. And of course, let’s not forget “Wheel of Fortune,” with airings landing in seventh and 10 this week.