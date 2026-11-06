‘The Rainmaker’ Season 2 Builds Momentum With 5% Audience Growth After 3 Episodes | Exclusive

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“The Rainmaker” continues to show promise with its Season 2 ratings. The USA Network legal drama is boasting a 5% increase in viewership compared to its performance last season in the same timeframe, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Episode 3, which aired Oct. 30, marked a season-high for “The Rainmaker” with an average of 1.2 million viewers in delayed viewing, with viewership up 24% among total viewers and the 18-49 demo and 46% among adults 25-54.

Kicking off Season 2 on Oct. 16, the premiere ranked as the No. 2 season premiere episode across cable entertainment titles this year to date, behind USA’s “Anna Pigeon.” The show’s social campaign across Season 2’s first three episodes has generated 23 million impressions, 21.8 million video views and 665,000 engagements across USA Network handles, with total video views up 219% when compared to Season 1.

The show has also boasted the most-watched TV season in its first two weeks on Fandango’s free service. “The Rainmaker” has been the No. 1 series in the Amazon store since the launch of Season 2, and has ranked consistently on Prime Video’s Top 10 carousel since Oct. 10. “The Rainmaker” Season 1 launched Nov. 1 on Netflix as well and has reached the Top 10 across 25 countries and Top 5 in 12 markets.

From Lionsgate Television and Blumhouse Atomic, “The Rainmaker” is inspired by the New York Times best-selling John Grisham novel of the same name. It stars Milo Callaghan, Lana Parrilla, P.J. Byrne, Madison Iseman, Merle Dandridge, Karen Bryson, Richard Kind and Austin Nichols. Additional cast members include Asher De Land, Libby Kay, Kevin Ryan and Tim Murphy. John Slattery also returns.

Executive producers include Michael Seitzman, who also serves as showrunner, John Grisham, Patrick Moran, Jason Richman, David Gernert and Jason Blum.

The show airs Fridays on USA Network.