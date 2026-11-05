‘The Rockford Files’ Reboot Premieres This January on NBC

“The Rockford Files” will return to NBC after 46 years this January with the premiere of its contemporary take on the private investigator series.

The reboot of the beloved late-1970s detective drama series will air its first episode on Jan. 2, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT following the network’s NFL game, with teams yet to be determined.

The detective series will then debut in its regular time slot later that week on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

David Boreanaz, who is best known for appearing in “Bones” and “Buffy the Vampire” spinoff “Angel,” will star as James Rockford, the iconic role played by James Garner in the original series.

The reboot from writer and EP Mike Daniels has been described as a contemporary update on the classic series of the same name: James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator after being paroled for a crime he did not commit. The Los Angeles-based detective finds himself in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime in his attempts to earn back legitimacy.

Boreanaz will star alongside Michaela McManus, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jacki Weaver.

NBC also announced that they are launching a “Rockford Files” hotline inspired by the original series. Fans can call (760)JIM-ROCK to hear a message from Boreanaz directly.

“The Rockford Files” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The reboot is also executive produced by Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman, with Chris Leanza serving as a co-EP.

The original “Rockford Files” ran from September 1974 to January 1980 on NBC. Eight “Rockford Files” TV movies were then made from 1994 to 1999, and NBC explored several spinoff series options, though none came to fruition.

This reboot was part of NBC’s return to a traditional pilot season. The detective series was one of several drama pilots ordered by the network. Four of the pilots were ultimately ordered to series by NBC.