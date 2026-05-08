David Boreanaz ‘Rockford Files’ Reboot, Jake Johnson-Led P.I. Comedy Among 4 New Series Orders at NBC

NBC has officially greenlit four of its eight pilots to series for the upcoming 2026-27 television season, with two comedies and two dramas making the cut.

A David Boreanaz-led “The Rockford Files” reboot landed at the network, written by Mike Daniels, as well as Peter Krause’s “Line of Fire,” a drama series that will follow a family of law enforcement agents.

Real-life couple Téa Leoni and Tim Daly will translate their love story to the screen with their comedy series “Newlyweds,” while the final series order was granted to Jake Johnson-led private investigator comedy series, “Sunset P.I.”

“Our creative teams, led by Lisa Katz at NBC and Erin Underhill at Universal Television, delivered an exceptional pilot slate, developing eight standout projects that reflect our ambition,” Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of NBC entertainment and Peacock scripted, said on Friday. “While we often hear the phrase embarrassment of riches, it truly applies in this case. This process allowed us to take big swings, and we landed on shows that we think can truly break through.”

NBC touted its pilot season as an opportunity for job creation in the television production space. The company noted that this batch of potential pilots created 4,000 jobs across cast, crew and production teams.

Each of the eight pilots filmed domestically, three on the Universal lot in Los Angeles, three in New York and two in Atlanta. This increased focus on pilot season was part of the company’s initiative to expand the workforce, nurture new talent and create more jobs above and below-the-line.

“Line of Fire” was written by Josh Safran, and he executive produces alongside Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector. The drama follows a family that tackles cases for the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice. Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O’Brien, Taylor Bloom and Charlie Barnett star in the series.

Universal Television’s “The Rockford Files” puts a contemporary twist on the 1970s series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn’t commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles, the series logline reads. Unfortunately, it does not take long before he lands back in the crosshairs of local police and organized crime. The series stars David Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis and Jacki Weaver. Daniels executive produces with Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman. Chris Leanza is co-executive producer.

“Newlyweds” stars real-life married couple Leoni and Daly for a later-in-life love story. The comedy series follows a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship. Writer Gail Lerner will executive produce the comedy with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company, Jamie Lee Curtis, Scott Schwartz, and Lionsgate Television. NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handles international sales for all the above series.

Starring Jake Johnson as an L.A. private eye, “Sunset P.I.” will continue the Hollywood tradition, which started with Philip Marlowe and will end with this show, the series logline notes. Jane Levy, Langston Kerman, Mary Shalaby and Keith David will also star in the series. It was written and executive produced by Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici.

All four of the series orders were produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.