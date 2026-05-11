‘The Rookie: North’ Starring Jay Ellis Lands Series Order at ABC

The latest spinoff “The Rookie: North” has been ordered to series at ABC, just one day before Disney’s upfronts presentation.

The spinoff from “The Rookie” creator Alexi Hawley and Lionsgate Television will star Jay Ellis and will likely premiere in midseason. The new series introduces Alex Holland (Ellis), who joins the Pierce County Police Department as its oldest rookie after a violent home invasion causes him to question his life’s purpose.

Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies, and himself, that he’s finally found something worthy of the fight, as he polices the rural forest from the urban coast, according to the series logline.

Chris Sullivan, Karen Fukuhara, Froy Gutierrez, Janet Montgomery, Mya Lowe and Malik Watson also star in the spinoff. “The Rookie” mothership star Nathan Fillion will reportedly make an appearance as his character John Nolan, Fillion will also executive produce “North.”

ABC initially ordered a pilot for the spinoff in November. The network announced the spinoff had been in development the year prior. “The Rookie: North” is set in the Pacific Northwest and films in Vancouver.

“The Rookie: North” is not the first spinoff of the flagship series, which concluded its eighth season last week and has been renewed for Season 9. “The Rookie: Feds” starring Niecy Nash-Betts aired in 2022 and was canceled after just one season in 2023.

Hawley directed the pilot and will executive produce the series alongside Fillion as well as Mark Gordon, Bill Norcross and Michelle Chapman. Ellis will star and produce the series.

This series order is the first expansion in ABC’s scripted portfolio for the 2026-27 season. The network has already renewed its current scripted series, including “R.J. Decker,” whose Season 2 pickup came on Friday.